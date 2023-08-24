Kijk uit, hier kom ik aan

Om te voorkomen dat ik nog een doublure maak zoals gisteren met een “witte” Northern Soulplaat uit de laatste dagen van de Radio London Fab Forty verwijs ik naar het nummer dat ik van plan was te doubleren (zonder het te beseffen).

Dan maar een “zwart” Northern Soulnummer, een versie van een bekender nummer, onmiskenbaar geschreven door Smokey Robinson.

I never met a girl who makes me feel the way that you do. (You’re alright)

Whenever I’m asked who makes my dreams real, I say that you do. (You’re outta sight)

So, fee-fi-fo-fum

Look out baby, ‘cause here I come.

And I’m bringing you a love that’s true.

So get ready, so get ready.

I’m gonna try to make you love me too.

So get ready, so get ready ‘cause here I come.

(Get ready ‘cause here I come) I’m on my way.

(Get ready ‘cause here I come)

If you wanna play hide and seek with love, let me remind you (It’s alright)

But the lovin’ you’re gonna miss and the time it takes to find you (It’s outta sight)

So, fiddley-dee, fiddley-dum

Look out baby, ‘cause here I come.

And I’m bringing you a love that’s true.

So get ready, so get ready.

I’m gonna try to make you love me too.

So get ready, so get ready ‘cause here I come.

(Get ready ‘cause here I come) I’m on my way.

(Get ready ‘cause here I come)

(Get ready)

If all my friends should want you too, I’ll understand it. (Be alright)

I hope I get to you before they do, the way I planned it. (Be outta sight)

So tweedley-dee, tweedley-dum

Look out baby, ‘cause here I come.

And I’m bringing you a love that’s true.

So get ready, so get ready.

I’m gonna try to make you love me too.

So get ready, so get ready ‘cause here I come.

(Get ready ‘cause here I come) I’m on my way.

(Get ready ‘cause here I come)

(Get ready ‘cause here I come-a)

(Get ready)



Donnie Elbert

Ella elle l’a, zij heeft het in 1969 op de plaat gezet.

Ik vrees met enige vreze dat u wellicht eerder aan de Rare Earth denkt bij dit nummer. Neen! Neen! neen1 roep ik u uit.

Hier de Temptations met David Ruffin als hoofdvocalist. Niet te overtreffen, ten hoogste bijna te evenaren (zie boven).



Get ready, 1966

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Lewin/Kaufman/Schwartz, Public Relations, Beverly Hills – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19129012