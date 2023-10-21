Je steekt mijn ziel in brand

Als ik bij de Lijsten een Compleet-Oeuvreprijs had mogen uitdelen waren de Four Tops gegadigden. Niet alleen zij, maar toch. Ach mensenlief, alleen al de choreografie.

Darlin’ darlin’

If I could have you to call my very own

I work my fingers to the bone, I would never, never roam

To you I’d always come home

‘Cause there’s something about you, baby

That makes me keep loving you

There’s something about you, baby

Makes me love you just a little bit more

Truly love you just a little bit more

Sweet sweet thing, are you satisfied

Sweet sweet thing, you set my soul on fire

I need you, yeah, badly

No matter what price I have to pay

‘Cause without your love, I’d worry hard

My life won’t mean a thing any old way ‘cause

‘Cause there’s something about you, baby

That makes me keep loving you

There’s something about you, baby

Makes me love you just a little bit more

Truly love you just a little bit more

Sweet sweet thing, are you satisfied

Sweet sweet thing, you set my soul on fire

I am your puppet on a string

Tears sometimes you bring

Do me any way you wanna whenever you wanna

I’ll keep loving you just the same

‘Cause there’s something about you, baby

That makes me keep loving you

There’s something about you, baby

Makes me love you just a little bit more

Truly love you just a little bit more

Sweet sweet thing, are you satisfied

Sweet sweet thing, you set my soul on fire

You’re a real humdinger

You’re a devil in disguise

You’re a real heartbreaker

That shakes me all up inside

You’re a smooth operator…



Something about you, 1966

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Arnielee at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10543254