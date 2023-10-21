Je steekt mijn ziel in brand

Als ik bij de Lijsten een Compleet-Oeuvreprijs had mogen uitdelen waren de Four Tops gegadigden. Niet alleen zij, maar toch. Ach mensenlief, alleen al de choreografie.
Darlin’ darlin’
If I could have you to call my very own
I work my fingers to the bone, I would never, never roam
To you I’d always come home
‘Cause there’s something about you, baby
That makes me keep loving you
There’s something about you, baby
Makes me love you just a little bit more
Truly love you just a little bit more
Sweet sweet thing, are you satisfied
Sweet sweet thing, you set my soul on fire
I need you, yeah, badly
No matter what price I have to pay
‘Cause without your love, I’d worry hard
My life won’t mean a thing any old way ‘cause
‘Cause there’s something about you, baby
That makes me keep loving you
There’s something about you, baby
Makes me love you just a little bit more
Truly love you just a little bit more
Sweet sweet thing, are you satisfied
Sweet sweet thing, you set my soul on fire
I am your puppet on a string
Tears sometimes you bring
Do me any way you wanna whenever you wanna
I’ll keep loving you just the same
‘Cause there’s something about you, baby
That makes me keep loving you
There’s something about you, baby
Makes me love you just a little bit more
Truly love you just a little bit more
Sweet sweet thing, are you satisfied
Sweet sweet thing, you set my soul on fire
You’re a real humdinger
You’re a devil in disguise
You’re a real heartbreaker
That shakes me all up inside
You’re a smooth operator…
Something about you, 1966
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Arnielee at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10543254