Kort achter elkaar zijn twee oorspronkelijke leden van de Australische post-punkband The Hoodoo Gurus, overleden, James Baker en Kimble Rendal. Er zijn leukere aanleidingen om een muziekje op te zetten, maar zo gaat het.
You are my sword
Your love is its own reward
My heart, I have found
Gets carved surely by the pound
God knows I tried
Tried to hold you with all my might
But time has won
And I could never be that strong
(Don’t cry) I couldn’t be that strong
(Don’t cry) that used to be my favourite song
(Don’t cry) tears so bittersweet
(Don’t cry) fill my eyes whenever we meet
It’s always bittersweet
I cut and I bleed
You seem to find that so hard to believe
Well, that’s just too, too bad
You could never touch the love that we had
(Don’t cry) for the love we had
(Don’t cry) some time we’ll try to take it back
(Don’t cry) tears so bittersweet
(Don’t cry) they kiss my cheeks whenever we meet
It’s always bittersweet
(Don’t cry) for a love gone wrong
(Don’t cry) that used to be my favourite song
(Don’t cry) tears so bittersweet
(Don’t cry) fill my eyes whenever we meet
Anyway
We’ve grown and times change
When we meet now it feels so strange
Well, I hold you like a sword
And you won’t cut me, cut me like you did before
It’s always bittersweet
It’s always bittersweet
It’s always bittersweet
Bittersweet, bittersweet
Bittersweet