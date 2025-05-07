Kort achter elkaar zijn twee oorspronkelijke leden van de Australische post-punkband The Hoodoo Gurus, overleden, James Baker en Kimble Rendal. Er zijn leukere aanleidingen om een muziekje op te zetten, maar zo gaat het.

You are my sword

Your love is its own reward

My heart, I have found

Gets carved surely by the pound

God knows I tried

Tried to hold you with all my might

But time has won

And I could never be that strong

(Don’t cry) I couldn’t be that strong

(Don’t cry) that used to be my favourite song

(Don’t cry) tears so bittersweet

(Don’t cry) fill my eyes whenever we meet

It’s always bittersweet

I cut and I bleed

You seem to find that so hard to believe

Well, that’s just too, too bad

You could never touch the love that we had

(Don’t cry) for the love we had

(Don’t cry) some time we’ll try to take it back

(Don’t cry) tears so bittersweet

(Don’t cry) they kiss my cheeks whenever we meet

It’s always bittersweet

(Don’t cry) for a love gone wrong

(Don’t cry) that used to be my favourite song

(Don’t cry) tears so bittersweet

(Don’t cry) fill my eyes whenever we meet

Anyway

We’ve grown and times change

When we meet now it feels so strange

Well, I hold you like a sword

And you won’t cut me, cut me like you did before

It’s always bittersweet

It’s always bittersweet

It’s always bittersweet

Bittersweet, bittersweet



Bittersweet