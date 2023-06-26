Het licht dat nooit uitgaat

Nee, ik ben geen bekeerling van het laatste uur. In mijn eerste programma op Radio 100 heb ik onbeschaamd die blue eyed soulkanjer Never gonna give you up gedraaid. Kom maar op, aanstellers!
Maar wie houdt er niet van Rick Astley na zijn optreden in Glastonbury dit weekeinde? Met The Blossoms voerde hij een flink deel van het Smiths-repertoire uit. Je kunt zien aan het publiek dat verreweg de meesten te jong zijn om het origineel bewust te hebben meegemaakt, maar Smiths en Astley zijn gewoon Cultuurgoed in Groot-Bittannië.
Take me out tonight
Where there’s music and there’s people
And they’re young and alive
Driving in your car
I never, never want to go home
Because I haven’t got one anymore
Take me out tonight
Because I want to see people
And I want to see life
Driving in your car, oh, please don’t drop me home
Because it’s not my home, it’s their home
And I’m welcome no more
And if a double-decker bus crashes into us
To die by your side is such a heavenly way to die
And if a ten-tonne truck kills the both of us
To die by your side, well, the pleasure, the privilege is mine
Take me out tonight
Take me anywhere, I don’t care, I don’t care, I don’t care
And in the darkened underpass
I thought “Oh God, my chance has come at last”
But then a strange fear gripped me and I just couldn’t ask
Take me out tonight
Oh, take me anywhere, I don’t care, I don’t care, I don’t care
Driving in your car
I never, never want to go home
Because I haven’t got one, la-di-dum, oh, I haven’t got one
Oh, oh
And if a double-decker bus crashes into us
To die by your side is such a heavenly way to die
And if a ten-tonne truck kills the both of us
To die by your side, well, the pleasure, the privilege is mine
Oh, there is a light and it never goes out
There is a light and it never goes out
There is a light and it never goes out
There is a light and it never goes out
There is a light and it never goes out
There is a light and it never goes out
There is a light and it never goes out
There is a light and it never goes out
There is a light that never goes out
Wordt vervolgd
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Wjack12 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=56104265