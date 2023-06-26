Het licht dat nooit uitgaat

Nee, ik ben geen bekeerling van het laatste uur. In mijn eerste programma op Radio 100 heb ik onbeschaamd die blue eyed soulkanjer Never gonna give you up gedraaid. Kom maar op, aanstellers!

Maar wie houdt er niet van Rick Astley na zijn optreden in Glastonbury dit weekeinde? Met The Blossoms voerde hij een flink deel van het Smiths-repertoire uit. Je kunt zien aan het publiek dat verreweg de meesten te jong zijn om het origineel bewust te hebben meegemaakt, maar Smiths en Astley zijn gewoon Cultuurgoed in Groot-Bittannië.

Take me out tonight

Where there’s music and there’s people

And they’re young and alive

Driving in your car

I never, never want to go home

Because I haven’t got one anymore

Take me out tonight

Because I want to see people

And I want to see life

Driving in your car, oh, please don’t drop me home

Because it’s not my home, it’s their home

And I’m welcome no more

And if a double-decker bus crashes into us

To die by your side is such a heavenly way to die

And if a ten-tonne truck kills the both of us

To die by your side, well, the pleasure, the privilege is mine

Take me out tonight

Take me anywhere, I don’t care, I don’t care, I don’t care

And in the darkened underpass

I thought “Oh God, my chance has come at last”

But then a strange fear gripped me and I just couldn’t ask

Take me out tonight

Oh, take me anywhere, I don’t care, I don’t care, I don’t care

Driving in your car

I never, never want to go home

Because I haven’t got one, la-di-dum, oh, I haven’t got one

Oh, oh

And if a double-decker bus crashes into us

To die by your side is such a heavenly way to die

And if a ten-tonne truck kills the both of us

To die by your side, well, the pleasure, the privilege is mine

Oh, there is a light and it never goes out

There is a light and it never goes out

There is a light and it never goes out

There is a light and it never goes out

There is a light and it never goes out

There is a light and it never goes out

There is a light and it never goes out

There is a light and it never goes out



There is a light that never goes out

Wordt vervolgd

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Wjack12 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=56104265