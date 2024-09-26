Gothische klassieker du jour: Psalm of Withering

Het christendom afgebeeld als een sadistische doodscultus, i.p.v. een religie van liefde en vrede. Een zwerver die een opmerkelijke gelijkenis vertoont met traditionele afbeeldingen van Jezus wordt vermoord en gekruisigd door een priester die geobsedeerd is door de gruwelijke details van Jezus’ dood. Hoeft allemaal niet te verbazen, volgens de Sons of Perdition: Well, the preacher on Monday like the farmer on Sunday/And the shepherd out some other day, no they ain’t exempt/So don’t waste time with your tears, because it’s worse than you fear/You gotta get right out of town before your own day gets here.

See that girl weeping silent in her cold empty home

Watch her pretty flesh wither and drop from the bone

Smell the tears of that boy as they paint his poor face

His heart stumbles and it falters with complete lack of grace

Hear the man cursing softly as he dies in his bed

In the clutches of the cancer that blooms in his head

And feel the soul of that lady get sucked through the gates

Though her body treads onward down the path that she hates

Now taste the blood on the teeth of the only one you love

Now taste the blood on the teeth of the only one you love

Well, the preacher on Monday like the farmer on Sunday

And the shepherd out some other day, no they ain’t exempt

So don’t waste time with your tears, because it’s worse than you fear

You gotta get right out of town before your own day gets here

Now sow the seeds in that ground that grow so fallow and cold

You know they’ll never be found, I say they’ll only grow mold

‘Cause there ain’t gonna be no big harvest this year

I tell you time to settle debts, it is drawing so near

Now taste the blood on the teeth of the only one you love

Yeah, taste the blood on the teeth of the only one you love