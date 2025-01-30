Geluk in mijn ogen

De op een na laatste in verband met dat glazen plafond dat zogenaamd door Beyoncé doorbroken is in de countrywereld. Ik ga me er niet in verdiepen wie er gay of lesbisch is (geweest) en countryzanger(es). Two Nice Girls schieten mij te binnen, en natuurlijk k.d. lang.
I can feel a mountain rain
That’ll wash away
And shine again
Empty my pockets
That were weighing me down
Sift through my soul
To see what’s lost and found
Gonna walk away from trouble
With my head held high
Then look closely you’ll see
Luck in my eyes
I can hear a howling wind
That sweeps away
The pain that’s been
Take all my sorrow
And I’ll cast away
The worries tomorrow
That I had today
Gonna walk away from trouble
With my head held high
Then look closely you’ll see
Luck in my eyes
All my troubles, all my troubles, gone
With luck in my eyes
All my worries all my worries, gone
Luck in my eyes, 1989
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Charlie Llewellin from Austin, USA – kd lang, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19752805