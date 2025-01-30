Geluk in mijn ogen

De op een na laatste in verband met dat glazen plafond dat zogenaamd door Beyoncé doorbroken is in de countrywereld. Ik ga me er niet in verdiepen wie er gay of lesbisch is (geweest) en countryzanger(es). Two Nice Girls schieten mij te binnen, en natuurlijk k.d. lang.

I can feel a mountain rain

That’ll wash away

And shine again

Empty my pockets

That were weighing me down

Sift through my soul

To see what’s lost and found

Gonna walk away from trouble

With my head held high

Then look closely you’ll see

Luck in my eyes

I can hear a howling wind

That sweeps away

The pain that’s been

Take all my sorrow

And I’ll cast away

The worries tomorrow

That I had today

Gonna walk away from trouble

With my head held high

Then look closely you’ll see

Luck in my eyes

All my troubles, all my troubles, gone

With luck in my eyes

All my worries all my worries, gone



Luck in my eyes, 1989

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Charlie Llewellin from Austin, USA – kd lang, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19752805