Folkklassieker du jour: The Misty Mountains Of Home

The Misty Mountains of Home (eigenlijk “Chì mi na mòrbheanna”) werd in 1856 geschreven door John Cameron (Iain Camshròin ). Cameron was geboren en getogen in de Schotse Hooglanden, maar zag zich gedwongen werk te zoeken in Glasgow. Cameron was allesbehalve gelukkig in Glasgow, hij stierf van de heimwee naar zijn geboortegrond.

Dankzij de prachtige, gedragen melodie is de instrumentale versie uitgegroeid tot een favoriet bij (staats)begrafenissen. Het werd o.a. gespeeld tijdens de begrafenis van John F. Kennedy.

Ook de instrumentale versie van John Renbourn is heel fraai.

Oh ro soon shall I see them

Oh he ro see them oh see them

Oh ro soon shall I see them the

Mist covered mountains of home

There shall I visit the place of my birth

And they’ll give me a welcome the warmest on earth

All so loving and kind full of music and mirth

In the sweet sounding language of home

Oh ro soon shall I see them

Oh he ro see them oh see them

Oh ro soon shall I see them the

Mist covered mountains of home

There shall I gaze on the mountains again

On the fields and the woods and the burns and the glens

Away ‘mong the corries beyond human ken

In the haunts of the deer I will roam

Oh ro soon shall I see them

Oh he ro see them oh see them

Oh ro soon shall I see them the

Mist covered mountains of home

Hail to the mountains with summits of blue

To the glens with their meadows of sunshine and dew

To the women and men ever constant and true

Ever ready to welcome one home

Oh ro soon shall I see them

Oh he ro see them oh see them

Oh ro soon shall I see them the

Mist covered mountains of home

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Henry Bates Joel – Self-scanned, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=97219927