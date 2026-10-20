Folkklassieker du jour: The Misty Mountains Of Home

The Misty Mountains of Home (eigenlijk “Chì mi na mòrbheanna”) werd in 1856 geschreven door John Cameron (Iain Camshròin). Cameron was geboren en getogen in de Schotse Hooglanden, maar zag zich gedwongen werk te zoeken in Glasgow. Cameron was allesbehalve gelukkig in Glasgow, hij stierf van de heimwee naar zijn geboortegrond.
Dankzij de prachtige, gedragen melodie is de instrumentale versie uitgegroeid tot een favoriet bij (staats)begrafenissen. Het werd o.a. gespeeld tijdens de begrafenis van John F. Kennedy.
Ook de instrumentale versie van John Renbourn is heel fraai.
Oh ro soon shall I see them
Oh he ro see them oh see them
Oh ro soon shall I see them the
Mist covered mountains of home
There shall I visit the place of my birth
And they’ll give me a welcome the warmest on earth
All so loving and kind full of music and mirth
In the sweet sounding language of home
Oh ro soon shall I see them
Oh he ro see them oh see them
Oh ro soon shall I see them the
Mist covered mountains of home
There shall I gaze on the mountains again
On the fields and the woods and the burns and the glens
Away ‘mong the corries beyond human ken
In the haunts of the deer I will roam
Oh ro soon shall I see them
Oh he ro see them oh see them
Oh ro soon shall I see them the
Mist covered mountains of home
Hail to the mountains with summits of blue
To the glens with their meadows of sunshine and dew
To the women and men ever constant and true
Ever ready to welcome one home
Oh ro soon shall I see them
Oh he ro see them oh see them
Oh ro soon shall I see them the
Mist covered mountains of home
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Henry Bates Joel – Self-scanned, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=97219927