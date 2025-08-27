Folkklassieker du jour: Dirty Old Town

Ewan MacColl’s liefdesverklaring uit 1949 aan zijn geboortestad Salford, destijds gelegen in Lancashire, tegenwoordig in Greater Manchester. De song schetst een levendig beeld van de stad, waarbij beelden van het industriële landschap van de stad contrasteren met tedere, romantische momenten. MacColl was een socialist en de hoop op een betere maatschappij is bij hem nooit ver weg: I’m gonna make me a big sharp axe/Shining steel tempered in the fire/I’ll chop you down like an old dead tree. Dirty Old Town is tegenwoordig het min of meer officiële stadslied van Salford. De definitieve versie is natuurlijk die van The Pogues.

[Verse 1]

I met my love by the gas works wall

Dreamed a dream by the old canal

I kissed my girl by the factory wall

Dirty old town, dirty old town

[Verse 2]

Clouds are drifting across the moon

Cats are prowling on their beat

Spring’s a girl from the streets at night

Dirty old town, dirty old town

[Verse 3]

I heard a siren from the docks

Saw a train set the night on fire

I smelled the spring on the smoky wind

Dirty old town, dirty old town

[Verse 4]

I’m gonna make me a big sharp axe

Shining steel tempered in the fire

I’ll chop you down like an old dead tree

Dirty old town, dirty old town

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Parrot of Doom – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6504114