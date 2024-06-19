Down in the Boondocks was in 1965 een grote hit voor Billy Joe Royal. Een jongen die geboren en getogen is in “the boondocks” (slang voor een gebied waar mensen wonen die als ‘boerenpummels’ gezien worden, maar hier verwijzend naar een arbeiderswijk) smacht naar een meisje dat hij naar alle gedachten nooit zal krijgen. Hij is een armoedzaaier, zij stinkend rijk en tot overmaat van ramp is haar vader ook nog eens de baas van de zanger. Papa gaat natuurlijk nooit akkoord met deze relatie (zo ging dat in 1965). Mission impossible, zou je zeggen, maar de zanger heeft de hoop nog niet opgegeven: One fine day I’ll find a way and move from this old shack/Well, I’ll hold my head up like a king and I never, never will look back/’Til that morning I’ll work and slave/And I’ll save every dime/But tonight she’ll have to steal away/To see me one more time.



So I’ll just have to be content and see her whenever I can [Chorus]Down in the boondocks, down in the boondocksPeople put me down ‘cause that’s the side of town I was born inWell I love her and she loves meBut I don’t fit her societyLord have mercy on a boy from down in the boondocks[Verse 1]Now, every night I watch the lights from the house upon the hillWell, I love a little girl who lives up there and I guess I always willBut I don’t dare knock on her door‘Cause her daddy is my boss manSo I’ll just have to be content and see her whenever I can [Chorus]

One fine day I’ll find a way and move from this old shack

Well, I’ll hold my head up like a king and I never, never will look back

‘Til that morning I’ll work and slave

And I’ll save every dime

But tonight she’ll have to steal away

To see me one more time

Get together, darling, down in the boondocks

Making love, darling, down in the boondocks

People put me down ‘cause that’s the side of town I was born in

I love her and she loves me

But I don’t fit her society

