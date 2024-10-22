Bluesklassieker du jour: Me And The Devil Blues

Een van de laatste opnames van Robert Johnson, uitgebracht in 1938. De song creëerde de mythe dat Johnson op een kruispunt zijn ziel verkocht zou hebben aan de duivel, in ruil voor muzikaal succes. Dat Johnson kort daarop onder nooit helemaal opgehelderde omstandigheden overleed, wakkerde de mythe natuurlijk nog eens extra aan.
Early this mornin’
When you knocked upon my door
Early this mornin’, ooh
When you knocked upon my door
And I said, Hello, Satan
I believe it’s time to go
Me and the Devil
Was walkin’ side by side
Me and the Devil, ooh
Was walkin’ side by side
And I’m goin’ to beat my woman
Until I get satisfied
She say you don’t see why
That you will dog me ‘round
Spoken: Now, babe, you know you ain’t doin’ me
Right, don’cha
She say you don’t see why, ooh
That you will dog me ‘round
It must-a be that old evil spirit
So deep down in the ground
You may bury my body
Down by the highway side
Spoken: Baby, I don’t care where you bury my
Body when I’m dead and gone
You may bury my body, ooh
Down by the highway side
So my old evil spirit
Can catch a Greyhound bus and ride
Uitgelichte afbeelding: het kruispunt bij Clarksdale waar Robert Johnson zijn ziel verkocht zou hebben aan de duivel – By Joe Mazzola – https://www.flickr.com/photos/35017512@N05/3754056188/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8784607