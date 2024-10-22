Bluesklassieker du jour: Me And The Devil Blues

Een van de laatste opnames van Robert Johnson, uitgebracht in 1938. De song creëerde de mythe dat Johnson op een kruispunt zijn ziel verkocht zou hebben aan de duivel, in ruil voor muzikaal succes. Dat Johnson kort daarop onder nooit helemaal opgehelderde omstandigheden overleed, wakkerde de mythe natuurlijk nog eens extra aan.

Early this mornin’

When you knocked upon my door

Early this mornin’, ooh

When you knocked upon my door

And I said, Hello, Satan

I believe it’s time to go

Me and the Devil

Was walkin’ side by side

Me and the Devil, ooh

Was walkin’ side by side

And I’m goin’ to beat my woman

Until I get satisfied

She say you don’t see why

That you will dog me ‘round

Spoken: Now, babe, you know you ain’t doin’ me

Right, don’cha

She say you don’t see why, ooh

That you will dog me ‘round

It must-a be that old evil spirit

So deep down in the ground

You may bury my body

Down by the highway side

Spoken: Baby, I don’t care where you bury my

Body when I’m dead and gone

You may bury my body, ooh

Down by the highway side

So my old evil spirit

Can catch a Greyhound bus and ride

Uitgelichte afbeelding: het kruispunt bij Clarksdale waar Robert Johnson zijn ziel verkocht zou hebben aan de duivel – By Joe Mazzola – https://www.flickr.com/photos/35017512@N05/3754056188/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8784607