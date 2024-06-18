Apocalypse ’24: nieuw hitterecord in Saoedi-Arabië

Een nieuw hitterecord in Saoedi-Arabië: in Mecca werd het gisteren 51,8C. Dat is maar 0,2C onder het absolute record voor dat land. Nog nooit werd het in Mecca zó warm. Gaat lekker met het klimaat.

HOTTEST DAY IN HISTORY AT MAKKAH SAUDI ARABIA Brutally hot in the city center with 51.8C yesterday ,hottest day in history for Makkah and 0.2C from Saudi Arabia hottest day in history. 4 official stations exist in Makkah area. https://t.co/oSKkmwVu2L



En nee: het is geen incident. In India wordt het ene record na het andere gebroken. In Alwas was het eergisteren ’s nachts 37C. Diezelfde nacht: 34.6 in Phlalodi,34.5 in Churu,34.0 in Narnaul.

We zijn nu halverwege juni en hard op weg naar nóg een record. Mocht de huidige trend doorzetten, dan eindigen we 0,2C boven het oude record van juni 2023.

With half the month now behind us, June 2024 is very likely to be the warmest June on record.

It is on track to beat 2023’s record by nearly 0.2C, and may represent an ominous sign that global temperatures are not falling very quickly despite the fading of El Nino conditions. pic.twitter.com/vZtB6g4LMN

