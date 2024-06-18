Apocalypse ’24: nieuw hitterecord in Saoedi-Arabië

Nieuwsredactie

Een nieuw hitterecord in Saoedi-Arabië: in Mecca werd het gisteren 51,8C. Dat is maar 0,2C onder het absolute record voor dat land. Nog nooit werd het in Mecca zó warm. Gaat lekker met het klimaat.


En nee: het is geen incident. In India wordt het ene record na het andere gebroken. In Alwas was het eergisteren ’s nachts 37C. Diezelfde nacht: 34.6 in Phlalodi,34.5 in Churu,34.0 in Narnaul.

We zijn nu halverwege juni en hard op weg naar nóg een record. Mocht de huidige trend doorzetten, dan eindigen we 0,2C boven het oude record van juni 2023.


Uitgelichte afbeelding: y USDA photo by Bob Nichols – https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2014/02/11/southern-plains-climate-hub-seeks-address-three-huge-problems, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=89060994

 

