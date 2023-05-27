Als de soldaten weg zijn

Het is voor mij altijd glashelder geweest dat dit lied “eigenlijk” over de Six Counties gaat, waar in 1969 nog geen Brits leger optrad. In 1971 begon dat huis te houden, compleet met interneringen zonder rechterlijke uitspraak – de beste manier om de IRA na lange winterslaap wakker te krijgen. Enzovoort.

Libanon wordt op zijn manier ook geplaagd door wat sektarische conflicten genoemd wordt in de gangbare berichtgeving.

She dreams of 1969

Before the soldiers came

The life was cheap on bread and wine

And sharing meant no shame

She is awakened by the screams

Of rockets flying from nearby

And scared she clings onto her dreams

To beat the fear that she might die

And who will have won

When the soldiers have gone

From the Lebanon

The Lebanon

Before he leaves the camp he stops

He scans the world outside

And where there used to be some shops

Is where the snipers sometimes hide

He left his home the week before

He thought he’d be like the police

But now he finds he is at war

Weren’t we supposed to keep the peace

And who will have won

When the soldiers have gone

From the Lebanon

The Lebanon

The Lebanon

From the Lebanon

I must be dreaming

It can’t be true

I must be dreaming

It can’t be true

And who will have won

When the soldiers have gone?

From the Lebanon

The Lebanon

The Lebanon

From the Lebanon



The Lebanon, Human League, 1983.

De Six Counties zijn eigenlijk best tot rust gekomen na de Goede-Vrijdagovereenkomst. Libanon is een ander verhaal.

