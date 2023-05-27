Als de soldaten weg zijn

Het is voor mij altijd glashelder geweest dat dit lied “eigenlijk” over de Six Counties gaat, waar in 1969 nog geen Brits leger optrad. In 1971 begon dat huis te houden, compleet met interneringen zonder rechterlijke uitspraak – de beste manier om de IRA na lange winterslaap wakker te krijgen. Enzovoort.
Libanon wordt op zijn manier ook geplaagd door wat sektarische conflicten genoemd wordt in de gangbare berichtgeving.
She dreams of 1969
Before the soldiers came
The life was cheap on bread and wine
And sharing meant no shame
She is awakened by the screams
Of rockets flying from nearby
And scared she clings onto her dreams
To beat the fear that she might die
And who will have won
When the soldiers have gone
From the Lebanon
The Lebanon
Before he leaves the camp he stops
He scans the world outside
And where there used to be some shops
Is where the snipers sometimes hide
He left his home the week before
He thought he’d be like the police
But now he finds he is at war
Weren’t we supposed to keep the peace
And who will have won
When the soldiers have gone
From the Lebanon
The Lebanon
The Lebanon
From the Lebanon
I must be dreaming
It can’t be true
I must be dreaming
It can’t be true
And who will have won
When the soldiers have gone?
From the Lebanon
The Lebanon
The Lebanon
From the Lebanon
The Lebanon, Human League, 1983.
De Six Counties zijn eigenlijk best tot rust gekomen na de Goede-Vrijdagovereenkomst. Libanon is een ander verhaal.
