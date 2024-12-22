Soulklassieker du jour: The Tears Of A Clown

De enige song van (Smokey Robinson&)The Miracles die de eerste plaats bereikte in zowel de VS als in Engeland. De achtergrondtrack is afkomstig van Stevie Wonder die Robinson vroeg een bijpassende tekst te schrijven. De muziek deed Smokey denken aan een circusthema dat hij ooit had gehoord. De rest is geschiedenis. Speciale aandacht voor het fraaie, barokke arrangement met fluit en fagot.

Now if there’s a smile on my faceIt’s only there trying to fool the publicBut when it comes down to fooling youNow honey, that’s quite a different subject

But don’t let my glad expression

Give you the wrong impression

Really, I’m sad

Oh, I’m sadder than sad

You’re gone and I’m hurtin’ so bad

Like a clown I pretend to be glad

Now there’s some sad things known to man

But ain’t too much sadder than

The tears of a clown

When there’s no one around

Oh yeah, baby

Now if I appear to be carefree

It’s only to camouflage my sadness

In order to shield my pride I’ve tried

To cover this hurt with a show of gladness

But don’t let my show convince you

That I’ve been happy since you

Decided to go

Oh, I need you so

I’m hurt and I want you to know

But for others I put on a show

Oh, there’s some sad things known to man

But there ain’t too much sadder than

The tears of a clown

When there’s no one around, oh yeah

Just like Pagliacci did

I try to keep my sadness hid

Smiling in the public eye

But in my lonely room I cry

The tears of a clown

When there’s no one around

Oh yeah, baby

Now if there’s a smile on my face

Don’t let my glad expression

Give you the wrong impression

Don’t let this smile I wear

Make you think that I don’t care

Really, I’m sad

Hurtin’ so bad