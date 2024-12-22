Soulklassieker du jour: The Tears Of A Clown

De enige song van (Smokey Robinson&)The Miracles die de eerste plaats bereikte in zowel de VS als in Engeland. De achtergrondtrack is afkomstig van Stevie Wonder die Robinson vroeg een bijpassende tekst te schrijven. De muziek deed Smokey denken aan een circusthema dat hij ooit had gehoord. De rest is geschiedenis. Speciale aandacht voor het fraaie, barokke arrangement met fluit en fagot.
It’s only there trying to fool the public
But when it comes down to fooling you
Now honey, that’s quite a different subject
But don’t let my glad expression
Give you the wrong impression
Really, I’m sad
Oh, I’m sadder than sad
You’re gone and I’m hurtin’ so bad
Like a clown I pretend to be glad
Now there’s some sad things known to man
But ain’t too much sadder than
The tears of a clown
When there’s no one around
Oh yeah, baby
Now if I appear to be carefree
It’s only to camouflage my sadness
In order to shield my pride I’ve tried
To cover this hurt with a show of gladness
But don’t let my show convince you
That I’ve been happy since you
Decided to go
Oh, I need you so
I’m hurt and I want you to know
But for others I put on a show
Oh, there’s some sad things known to man
But there ain’t too much sadder than
The tears of a clown
When there’s no one around, oh yeah
Just like Pagliacci did
I try to keep my sadness hid
Smiling in the public eye
But in my lonely room I cry
The tears of a clown
When there’s no one around
Oh yeah, baby
Now if there’s a smile on my face
Don’t let my glad expression
Give you the wrong impression
Don’t let this smile I wear
Make you think that I don’t care
Really, I’m sad
Hurtin’ so bad
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=67243788