Punkklassieker du jour: Streets of London

De Anti-Nowhere League met een originele bewerking van Ralph McTell’s Streets of London. Kopieën van de single werden tot grote vreugde van de band kort na release in beslag genomen door de Obscene Publications Squad van de Londense politie, niet vanwege deze onschuldige cover van McTell’s klassieke folksong maar vanwege de met obsceniteiten gevulde B-side So What?: Well, I’ve fucked the queen, I’ve fucked Bach/I’ve even sucked an old man’s cock/So what, so what/And I’ve fucked a sheep, I’ve fucked a goat/I rammed my cock right down its throat. Hier blijft alles binnen de perken, al is de tekst wel licht aangepast.

Well, did you see the old manOutside the Seamen’s MissionMemories are fading with the medals that he wearsAnd did you see the old manOutside the Seamen’s MissionHe’s just another hero from a land that doesn’t care

So, how can you tell me you’re lonely

And don’t you say to me your sun don’t shine

And have you seen the old girl

Who walks the streets Of London

She ain’t got no money and she’s all dressed in rags

And have you seen the old girl

Who walks the streets Of London

She carries her old knickers in two polythene bags

So, how can you tell me you’re lonely

And don’t you say to me your sun don’t shine

Well, let me take you by the hand

And lead you through your streets of London

And I’ll show you something you’ll never understand

Well, let me take you by the hand

And drag you through your streets of London

And I’ll show you something that’ll make you really sick