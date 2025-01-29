Punkklassieker du jour: Streets of London

De Anti-Nowhere League met een originele bewerking van Ralph McTell’s Streets of London. Kopieën van de single werden tot grote vreugde van de band kort na release in beslag genomen door de Obscene Publications Squad van de Londense politie, niet vanwege deze onschuldige cover van McTell’s klassieke folksong maar vanwege de met obsceniteiten gevulde B-side So What?: Well, I’ve fucked the queen, I’ve fucked Bach/I’ve even sucked an old man’s cock/So what, so what/And I’ve fucked a sheep, I’ve fucked a goat/I rammed my cock right down its throat. Hier blijft alles binnen de perken, al is de tekst wel licht aangepast.
Outside the Seamen’s Mission
Memories are fading with the medals that he wears
And did you see the old man
Outside the Seamen’s Mission
He’s just another hero from a land that doesn’t care
So, how can you tell me you’re lonely
And don’t you say to me your sun don’t shine
And have you seen the old girl
Who walks the streets Of London
She ain’t got no money and she’s all dressed in rags
And have you seen the old girl
Who walks the streets Of London
She carries her old knickers in two polythene bags
So, how can you tell me you’re lonely
And don’t you say to me your sun don’t shine
Well, let me take you by the hand
And lead you through your streets of London
And I’ll show you something you’ll never understand
Well, let me take you by the hand
And drag you through your streets of London
And I’ll show you something that’ll make you really sick
I’ll show you something we’ll never understand
Well, let me take you by the hand
And drag you through your streets of London
And I’ll show you something that’ll make you really sick