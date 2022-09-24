Onnozel oud popliedje over een verloren liefde: Droog je ogen, geen handvol maar een landvol

Goed, nog een keer een vette knipoog naar de zwetser en lasteraar uit de anti-impihoek. Hierna doen we weer – eh, normaal…
In one single moment, your whole life can turn ‘round
I stand there for a minute, staring straight into the ground
Looking to the left slightly, then looking back down
The world feels like it’s caved in, proper sorry frown
Please let me show you how we could only just be for us
I can change and I can grow, or we could adjust
The wicked thing about us is we always have trust
We can even have an open relationship if you must
I look at her, she stares almost straight back at me
But her eyes glaze over like she’s looking straight through me
Then her eyes must have closed for what seems an eternity
When they open up, she’s looking down at her feet
Dry your eyes, mate
I know it’s hard to take but her mind has been made up
There’s plenty more fish in the sea
Dry your eyes, mate
I know you want to make her see how much this pain hurts
But you’ve got to walk away now, it’s over
So then I move my hand up from down by my side
Shaking, my life is crashing before my eyes
I turn the palm of my hand up to face the skies
Touch the bottom of her chin and let out a sigh
‘Cause I can’t imagine my life without you and me
There’s things I can’t imagine doing, things I can’t imagine seeing
It weren’t supposed to be easy, surely
Please, please, I beg you, please
She brings her hand up towards where my hands rested
She wraps her fingers ‘round mine
With the softness she’s blessed with
She peels away my fingers, looks at me and then gestures
By pushing my hand away to my chest, from hers
Dry your eyes, mate
I know it’s hard to take but her mind has been made up
There’s plenty more fish in the sea
Dry your eyes, mate
I know you want to make her see how much this pain hurts
But you’ve got to walk away now, it’s over
And I’m just standing there
I can’t say a word
‘Cause everything’s just gone
I’ve got nothing
Absolutely nothing
Trying to pull her close out of bare desperation
Put my arms around her, trying to change what she’s saying
Pull my head level with hers, so she might engage and
Look into her eyes to make her listen again
I’m not gonna fuckin’ just fuckin’ leave it all now
‘Cause you said it’d be forever and that was your vow
And you’re gonna let our things simply crash and fall down?
You’re well out of order now, this is well out of town
She pulls away my arms that tightly clamp around her waist
Gently pushes me back as she looks at me straight
Turns around so she’s now got her back to my face
Takes one step forward, looks back, and then walks away
Dry your eyes, mate
I know it’s hard to take but her mind has been made up
There’s plenty more fish in the sea
Dry your eyes, mate
I know you want to make her see how much this pain hurts
But you’ve got to walk away now, it’s over
I know in the past I’ve found it hard to say
Telling you things but not telling straight
But the more I pull on your hand and say
The more you pull away
Dry your eyes, mate
I know it’s hard to take but her mind has been made up
There’s plenty more fish in the sea
Dry your eyes, mate
I know you want to make her see how much this pain hurts
But you’ve got to walk away now, it’s over
Dry your eyes, The Streets, 2004
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Simoncromptonreid – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=80165642