Onnozel oud popliedje over een verloren liefde: Droog je ogen, geen handvol maar een landvol

Goed, nog een keer een vette knipoog naar de zwetser en lasteraar uit de anti-impihoek. Hierna doen we weer – eh, normaal…

In one single moment, your whole life can turn ‘round

I stand there for a minute, staring straight into the ground

Looking to the left slightly, then looking back down

The world feels like it’s caved in, proper sorry frown

Please let me show you how we could only just be for us

I can change and I can grow, or we could adjust

The wicked thing about us is we always have trust

We can even have an open relationship if you must

I look at her, she stares almost straight back at me

But her eyes glaze over like she’s looking straight through me

Then her eyes must have closed for what seems an eternity

When they open up, she’s looking down at her feet

Dry your eyes, mate

I know it’s hard to take but her mind has been made up

There’s plenty more fish in the sea

Dry your eyes, mate

I know you want to make her see how much this pain hurts

But you’ve got to walk away now, it’s over

So then I move my hand up from down by my side

Shaking, my life is crashing before my eyes

I turn the palm of my hand up to face the skies

Touch the bottom of her chin and let out a sigh

‘Cause I can’t imagine my life without you and me

There’s things I can’t imagine doing, things I can’t imagine seeing

It weren’t supposed to be easy, surely

Please, please, I beg you, please

She brings her hand up towards where my hands rested

She wraps her fingers ‘round mine

With the softness she’s blessed with

She peels away my fingers, looks at me and then gestures

By pushing my hand away to my chest, from hers

Dry your eyes, mate

I know it’s hard to take but her mind has been made up

There’s plenty more fish in the sea

Dry your eyes, mate

I know you want to make her see how much this pain hurts

But you’ve got to walk away now, it’s over

And I’m just standing there

I can’t say a word

‘Cause everything’s just gone

I’ve got nothing

Absolutely nothing

Trying to pull her close out of bare desperation

Put my arms around her, trying to change what she’s saying

Pull my head level with hers, so she might engage and

Look into her eyes to make her listen again

I’m not gonna fuckin’ just fuckin’ leave it all now

‘Cause you said it’d be forever and that was your vow

And you’re gonna let our things simply crash and fall down?

You’re well out of order now, this is well out of town

She pulls away my arms that tightly clamp around her waist

Gently pushes me back as she looks at me straight

Turns around so she’s now got her back to my face

Takes one step forward, looks back, and then walks away

Dry your eyes, mate

I know it’s hard to take but her mind has been made up

There’s plenty more fish in the sea

Dry your eyes, mate

I know you want to make her see how much this pain hurts

But you’ve got to walk away now, it’s over

I know in the past I’ve found it hard to say

Telling you things but not telling straight

But the more I pull on your hand and say

The more you pull away

Dry your eyes, mate

I know it’s hard to take but her mind has been made up

There’s plenty more fish in the sea

Dry your eyes, mate

I know you want to make her see how much this pain hurts

But you’ve got to walk away now, it’s over



Dry your eyes, The Streets, 2004

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Simoncromptonreid – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=80165642