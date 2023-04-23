Countryklassieker du jour: I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry

Een klaagzang van Hank Williams over zijn op de klippen gelopen huwelijk met Audrey Sheppard. Hank en Audrey trouwden op 15 december 1944 met elkaar, maar de twee bleken al snel niet samen door één deur te kunnen. Dat Hank Williams zijn toevlucht zocht in drank, morfine en pillen om zijn chronische rugpijn te bestrijden, droeg uiteraard niet bij aan de verbetering van de relatie. Het duo scheidde in 1952. Minder dan een jaar later werd Williams dood aangetroffen in zijn auto.

I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry is één van Dylan’s favoriete songs. Elvis Presley noemde het “the saddest song i ever heard ” . Niets aan toe te voegen: Did you ever see a robin weep/When leaves begin to die?

[Verse 1]

Hear that lonesome whippoorwill

He sounds too blue to fly

The midnight train is whining low

I’m so lonesome I could cry

[Verse 2]

I’ve never seen a night so long

When time goes crawling by

The moon just went behind the clouds

To hide its face and cry

[Verse 3]

Did you ever see a robin weep

When leaves begin to die?

Like me, he’s lost the will to live

I’m so lonesome I could cry

[Verse 4]

The silence of a falling star

Lights up a purple sky

And as I wonder where you are

I’m so lonesome I could cry

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Rivers Langley; http://www.phoenixrivers.blogspot.com – Own work (Original text: I created this work entirely by myself.), Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5790261