Mede geschreven door Bonnie Bramlett, maar de auteursversie slaan we over nu. Het origineel is van de Staple Singers

We’ve got to get ourselves together

Take some time and talk it over

We’ve got to get ourselves together

Try to understand each other

The time has come it’s now or never

We cannot wait until it’s gone

Maybe it seems like everything’s gone wrong

Misunderstandings are the “who’s right, who’s wrong”

I don’t know who can stand it

I can awake the people there’s a way

We’ve got to get ourselves together

Take some time and talk it over

We’ve got to get ourselves together

Try to understand each other

The time has come it’s now or never

We mustn’t wait until it’s gone

So many things we didn’t talk about

We thought we had everything worked out

Then one man keeps smiling all the time

This world is so peculiar, you have to be so

We’ve got to get ourselves together

Take some time and talk it over

We’ve got to get ourselves together

Try to understand one another

The time has come it’s now or never

We mustn’t wait until it’s gone



1968

Reggae met orkest, het was even een specialiteit van Bob (Andy) & Marcia (Griffiths). Hun cover was in ieder geval een hit in Europa.



1970