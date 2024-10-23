Mede geschreven door Bonnie Bramlett, maar de auteursversie slaan we over nu. Het origineel is van de Staple Singers
We’ve got to get ourselves together
Take some time and talk it over
We’ve got to get ourselves together
Try to understand each other
The time has come it’s now or never
We cannot wait until it’s gone
Maybe it seems like everything’s gone wrong
Misunderstandings are the “who’s right, who’s wrong”
I don’t know who can stand it
I can awake the people there’s a way
We’ve got to get ourselves together
Take some time and talk it over
We’ve got to get ourselves together
Try to understand each other
The time has come it’s now or never
We mustn’t wait until it’s gone
So many things we didn’t talk about
We thought we had everything worked out
Then one man keeps smiling all the time
This world is so peculiar, you have to be so
We’ve got to get ourselves together
Take some time and talk it over
We’ve got to get ourselves together
Try to understand one another
The time has come it’s now or never
We mustn’t wait until it’s gone
1968
Reggae met orkest, het was even een specialiteit van Bob (Andy) & Marcia (Griffiths). Hun cover was in ieder geval een hit in Europa.
1970