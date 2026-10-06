Visioenen door een suikerklontje

Meer dan elf jaar geleden, de muziekrubriek liep net, schreef ik over het mysterie rond My friend Jack van (The) Smoke. Ik schreef over het raadsel van een bij Caroline debuterende deejay die in alle vroegte een “psychedelische” versise draaide die verder niet mocht. Ook de gekuiste versie mocht niet bij de BBC en zelfs niet bij Radio London, dat dan weer wel A day in the life volop liet horen. In de hitlijst haalde het nummer de 36e plaats bij Caroline en toen moest het na twee weken weg. En deejay Paul Kramer was ook alweer snel voort.
Hoe ik er op kwam weer eens te kijken weet ik al niet meer, maar in elf jaar tijds kwam het LSD-origineel tevoorschijn. Nee, dit zou Boney M nooit coveren.
My friend Jack eats sugarlumps
My friend Jack eats sugarlumps
Oh, what beautiful things he sees
Oh, what beautiful things he sees
He’s on a voyage across an ocean
Waves off his mind, sense and motion
Lost in a wonderland of colour and of sound
refrein:
My friend Jack eats sugarlumps
My friend Jack eats sugarlumps
Oh, what beautiful things he sees
Oh, what beautiful things he sees
He’s seeing things you can’t imagine
Landscapes and sounds revealing to him
More than a million shapes the eye could never see
Can’t you see how happy he is?
Nothing seems to put him down
People think that he’s just crazy
He’s the weirdest cap in town
refrein
My friend Jack eats sugarlumps
My friend Jack eats sugarlumps
Oh, what beautiful things he sees
Oh, what beautiful things he sees
He’s on a voyage across an ocean
Waves off his mind, sense and motion
Lost in a wonderland of colour and of sound
refrein
My friend Jack eats sugarlumps
My friend Jack eats sugarlumps
Oh, what beautiful things he sees
Oh, what beautiful things he sees
De gekuiste versie, maar die suikerklontjes krijg je niet weg:
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Ben Mills – Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=14584083