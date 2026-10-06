Visioenen door een suikerklontje

Meer dan elf jaar geleden, de muziekrubriek liep net, schreef ik over het mysterie rond My friend Jack van (The) Smoke. Ik schreef over het raadsel van een bij Caroline debuterende deejay die in alle vroegte een “psychedelische” versise draaide die verder niet mocht. Ook de gekuiste versie mocht niet bij de BBC en zelfs niet bij Radio London, dat dan weer wel A day in the life volop liet horen. In de hitlijst haalde het nummer de 36e plaats bij Caroline en toen moest het na twee weken weg. En deejay Paul Kramer was ook alweer snel voort.

Hoe ik er op kwam weer eens te kijken weet ik al niet meer, maar in elf jaar tijds kwam het LSD-origineel tevoorschijn. Nee, dit zou Boney M nooit coveren.

My friend Jack eats sugarlumps

My friend Jack eats sugarlumps

Oh, what beautiful things he sees

Oh, what beautiful things he sees

He’s on a voyage across an ocean

Waves off his mind, sense and motion

Lost in a wonderland of colour and of sound

refrein:

My friend Jack eats sugarlumps

My friend Jack eats sugarlumps

Oh, what beautiful things he sees

Oh, what beautiful things he sees

He’s seeing things you can’t imagine

Landscapes and sounds revealing to him

More than a million shapes the eye could never see

Can’t you see how happy he is?

Nothing seems to put him down

People think that he’s just crazy

He’s the weirdest cap in town

refrein

My friend Jack eats sugarlumps

My friend Jack eats sugarlumps

Oh, what beautiful things he sees

Oh, what beautiful things he sees

He’s on a voyage across an ocean

Waves off his mind, sense and motion

Lost in a wonderland of colour and of sound

refrein

My friend Jack eats sugarlumps

My friend Jack eats sugarlumps

Oh, what beautiful things he sees

Oh, what beautiful things he sees

De gekuiste versie, maar die suikerklontjes krijg je niet weg:

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Ben Mills – Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=14584083