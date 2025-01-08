Trump waarschuwt Hamas: laat de gijzelaars vrij of de hel breekt los

Trump’s speciale gezant voor het Midden-Oosten Steve Witkoff gaf gisteren in aanwezigheid van Trump een update over de onderhandelingen die momenteel gevoerd worden over de door Hamas op 7 oktober 2023 genomen gijzelaars. Trump maakte van de gelegenheid gebruik Hamas te waarschuwen dat ‘de hel los zal breken’ als de gijzelaars op 20 januari (de dag van zijn inhuldiging als president) nog niet vrijgelaten zijn: “All hell will break out in the Middle East, and it will not be good for Hamas, and it will not be good — frankly —for anyone”. Met dat laatste doelt Trump waarschijnlijk op Iran.

Volgens Witkoff is de deal bijna rond, maar dat hebben we vaker gehoord. Het grootste struikelblok is volgens Israëlische media de eis van Hamas dat er een einde komt aan de oorlog. Die eis is voor Israël onaanvaardbaar. Israël zegt dat het de oorlog niet zal beëindigen voordat Hamas is ontmanteld en alle gijzelaars zijn vrijgelaten.

Het is niet de eerste keer dat Trump Hamas een “hel” belooft als de fascistische terreurorganisatie de gijzelaars niet vrijlaat. In een post op Truth Social begin december zei Trump: “Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity”.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Kobi Gideon / Government Press Office of Israel, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=138951085