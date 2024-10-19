Van BlueSky:

De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 20: The Band – The Band (1969).

De naamloze lp komt na Music from Big Pink, die had ik ook kunnen kiezen, maar deze is net wat rijker gevuld om het zomaar eens uit te drukken. Embarras du choix bij dit laatste album. Het worden deze twee:

Corn in the fields.

Listen to the rice when the wind blows ‘cross the water,

King Harvest has surely come

I work for the union ‘cause she’s so good to me;

And I’m bound to come out on top,

That’s where she said I should be

I will hear every word the boss may say,

For he’s the one who hands me down my pay

Looks like this time I’m gonna get to stay,

I’m a union man, now, all the way

The smell of the leaves,

From the magnolia trees in the meadow,

King Harvest has surely come

A dry summer, and then come fall,

Which I depend on most of all

Hey, rainmaker, can’t you hear the call?

Please let these crops grow tall!

Long enough I’ve been up on Skid Row

And it’s plain to see, I’ve nothin’ to show

I’m glad to pay those union dues,

Just don’t judge me by my shoes

A scarecrow in a yellow moon,

Pretty soon, the carnival on the edge of town,

King Harvest has surely come

Last year, this time, wasn’t no joke,

My whole barn went up in smoke

My horse Jethro, well, he went mad

And I can’t ever remember things bein’ that bad

Now here comes a man with a paper and pen

Tellin’ us our hard times are about to end

And then, if they don’t give us what we like

He said, “Men, that’s when you gotta go on strike!”

Corn in the fields

Listen to the rice when the wind blows ‘cross the water,

King Harvest has surely come



King Harvest (has surely come)

Rag Mama rag, I can’t believe its true

Rag Mama rag, what did you do?

I crawled up to the railroad track

Let the 4:19 scratch my back

Sag Mama sag, what’s come over you

Rag Mama rag, I’m pullin’ out your gag

Gonna turn you loose like an old caboose

Got a tail I need to drag

I ask about your turtle

And you ask about the weather

I can’t jump a hurdle and

We can’t get together

We could be relaxin’

In my sleepin’ bag

But all you want to do for me, Mama, is

Rag Mama rag, there’s no where to go

Rag Mama rag, come on, rosin up the bow

Rag Mama rag, where do you roam

Rag Mama rag, bring your skinny little body back home

It’s dog eat dog and cat eat mouse

You can rag Mama rag all over my house

Hailstones beatin’ on the roof

The bourbon is a hundred proof

And you and me and the telephone

Our destiny is quite well known

We don’t need to sit and brag

All we gotta do is rag, Mama, rag, Mama, rag

Rag Mama rag, where do you roam

Rag Mama rag, bring your skinny little body back home



Rag Mama rag