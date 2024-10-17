Stone Roses: Stone Roses

Van BlueSky:
De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 18: Stone Roses met de naar henzelf genoemde debuut-lp.
Multi-interpetabele teksten, de toespeling op afkicken is het waarschijnlijkst.
Down, down, you bring me down
I hear you knocking down my door
And I can’t sleep at night
Your face it has no place
No room for you inside my house
I need to be alone
Don’t waste your words
I don’t need anything from you
I don’t care where you’ve been
Or what you plan to do
Turn turn I wish you’d learn
There’s a time and place for everything
I’ve got to get it through
Cut loose ‘cause you’re no use
I couldn’t stand another second
In your company
Don’t waste your words
I don’t need anything from you
I don’t care where you’ve been
Or what you plan to do
Stone me why can’t you see
You’re a no one nowhere washed up baby
Who’d look better dead
Your tongue is far too long
I don’t like the way it sucks and slurs
Upon my every word
Don’t waste your words
I don’t need anything from you
I don’t care where you’ve been
Or what you plan to do
I am the resurrection and I am the life
I couldn’t ever bring myself
To hate you as I’d like
I am the resurrection and I am the life
I couldn’t ever bring myself
To hate you as I’d like
I am the resurrection
Dit was eerder een single, maar ik kan hem niet laten lopen:
I can feel the earth begin to move
I hear my needle hit the groove
And spiral through another day
I hear my song begin to say
Kiss me where the sun don’t shine
The past was yours
But the future’s mine
You’re all out of time
I don’t feel too steady on my feet
I feel hollow I feel weak
Passion fruit and holy bread
Fill my guts and ease my head
Through the early morning sun
I can see her, here she comes
She bangs the drums
Have you seen her, have you heard
The way she plays? There are no words
To describe the way I feel
How could it ever come to pass?
She’ll be the first, she’ll be the last
To describe the way I feel
The way I feel
Have you seen her, have you heard
The way she plays? There are no words
To describe the way I feel
How could it ever come to pass?
She’ll be the first, she’ll be the last
To describe the way I feel
The way I feel
Have you seen her, have you heard
The way she plays? There are no words
To describe the way I feel
How could it ever come to pass?
She’ll be the first, she’ll be the last
To describe the way I feel
The way I feel
She bangs the drums