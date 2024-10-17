Stone Roses: Stone Roses

Van BlueSky:

De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 18: Stone Roses met de naar henzelf genoemde debuut-lp.

Multi-interpetabele teksten, de toespeling op afkicken is het waarschijnlijkst.

Down, down, you bring me down

I hear you knocking down my door

And I can’t sleep at night

Your face it has no place

No room for you inside my house

I need to be alone

Don’t waste your words

I don’t need anything from you

I don’t care where you’ve been

Or what you plan to do

Turn turn I wish you’d learn

There’s a time and place for everything

I’ve got to get it through

Cut loose ‘cause you’re no use

I couldn’t stand another second

In your company

Don’t waste your words

I don’t need anything from you

I don’t care where you’ve been

Or what you plan to do

Stone me why can’t you see

You’re a no one nowhere washed up baby

Who’d look better dead

Your tongue is far too long

I don’t like the way it sucks and slurs

Upon my every word

Don’t waste your words

I don’t need anything from you

I don’t care where you’ve been

Or what you plan to do

I am the resurrection and I am the life

I couldn’t ever bring myself

To hate you as I’d like

I am the resurrection and I am the life

I couldn’t ever bring myself

To hate you as I’d like



I am the resurrection

Dit was eerder een single, maar ik kan hem niet laten lopen:

I can feel the earth begin to move

I hear my needle hit the groove

And spiral through another day

I hear my song begin to say

Kiss me where the sun don’t shine

The past was yours

But the future’s mine

You’re all out of time

I don’t feel too steady on my feet

I feel hollow I feel weak

Passion fruit and holy bread

Fill my guts and ease my head

Through the early morning sun

I can see her, here she comes

She bangs the drums

Have you seen her, have you heard

The way she plays? There are no words

To describe the way I feel

How could it ever come to pass?

She’ll be the first, she’ll be the last

To describe the way I feel

The way I feel

Have you seen her, have you heard

The way she plays? There are no words

To describe the way I feel

How could it ever come to pass?

She’ll be the first, she’ll be the last

To describe the way I feel

The way I feel

Have you seen her, have you heard

The way she plays? There are no words

To describe the way I feel

How could it ever come to pass?

She’ll be the first, she’ll be the last

To describe the way I feel

The way I feel



She bangs the drums