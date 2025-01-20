Prettige maandag

Blijkbaar moeten we net doen alsof het een bijzondere maandag is. Doen we. Met de Happy Mondays.
Now that one got lazyitis
And that one go it alone
And this one go, wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah
All the way home
Now my home boy don’t come top of the class
He got no brown tongue lickin’ ass, can’t do what he’s asked
Won’t do what he’s asked
I think I did the right thing by slipping away, yeah
And the ache that’s making me ache has gone for the day
Now I’m the man that shot the boss
I pinned him down and blew his face off
I’m doing time with weirdo kind
Hustlin’ and rustlin’ and watchin’ from behind
See that’s the man that shot the boss
He pinned him down and blew his face off
He’s doing time with weirdo kind
Hustlin’ and rustlin’ and watchin’ from behind
Now that one got lazyitis
And that one go it alone
And this one go, wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah
All the way home
All the way home
Lazyitis
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Stig Nygaard – https://www.flickr.com/photos/stignygaard/338529623/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=150527850