Prettige maandag

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Blijkbaar moeten we net doen alsof het een bijzondere maandag is. Doen we. Met de Happy Mondays.

Now that one got lazyitis
And that one go it alone
And this one go, wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah
All the way home

Now my home boy don’t come top of the class
He got no brown tongue lickin’ ass, can’t do what he’s asked
Won’t do what he’s asked

I think I did the right thing by slipping away, yeah
And the ache that’s making me ache has gone for the day

Now I’m the man that shot the boss
I pinned him down and blew his face off
I’m doing time with weirdo kind
Hustlin’ and rustlin’ and watchin’ from behind

See that’s the man that shot the boss
He pinned him down and blew his face off
He’s doing time with weirdo kind
Hustlin’ and rustlin’ and watchin’ from behind

Now that one got lazyitis
And that one go it alone
And this one go, wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah
All the way home
All the way home


Lazyitis

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Stig Nygaard – https://www.flickr.com/photos/stignygaard/338529623/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=150527850

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)