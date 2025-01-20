Prettige maandag

Blijkbaar moeten we net doen alsof het een bijzondere maandag is. Doen we. Met de Happy Mondays.

Now that one got lazyitis

And that one go it alone

And this one go, wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah

All the way home

Now my home boy don’t come top of the class

He got no brown tongue lickin’ ass, can’t do what he’s asked

Won’t do what he’s asked

I think I did the right thing by slipping away, yeah

And the ache that’s making me ache has gone for the day

Now I’m the man that shot the boss

I pinned him down and blew his face off

I’m doing time with weirdo kind

Hustlin’ and rustlin’ and watchin’ from behind

See that’s the man that shot the boss

He pinned him down and blew his face off

He’s doing time with weirdo kind

Hustlin’ and rustlin’ and watchin’ from behind

Now that one got lazyitis

And that one go it alone

And this one go, wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah

All the way home

All the way home



Lazyitis

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Stig Nygaard – https://www.flickr.com/photos/stignygaard/338529623/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=150527850