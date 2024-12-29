Mijn schip loopt binnen

De bekendste versie is die van de Walker Brothers, ebn ik ben niet overtuigd dat het niet de beste is – het mist het pathos dat ook niet bij deze tekst hoort. Maar goed: het origineel van Jimmy Radcliffe.
Girl, you’ve been so good to me
Stayin’ by my side through the bad times
All my dreams never came true somehow
But things are gonna be different now, little baby
My ship is coming in
Baby, baby
My ship is coming in
And won’t it be fine
We’re gonna make it this time
You can throw away that shabby dress
Buy yourself the finest things in town, girl
Pry your eyes, we’re celebratin’
Oh, there’s so many good times awaitin’ baby
My ship is coming in
Baby, baby
My ship is coming in
And won’t it be fine
We’re gonna make it this time
I know it’s been tough on you
But through it all, you’ve been so true
Happy to be just lovin’ me
And anything you want, it’s yours ‘cause baby
My ship is coming in
Baby, baby
My ship is coming in
Baby, baby
My holy ship – I’ve been waiting and it’s coming in
(My ship) Oh can’t you see it baby
Can’t you feel the ship – I know it’s coming in
Yeah, yeah
(My ship) Just for me and you, everything we ever wanted
Everything we ever wanted is coming in
So dry your eyes…
De versie van Walter Jackson:
