Mijn schip loopt binnen

De bekendste versie is die van de Walker Brothers, ebn ik ben niet overtuigd dat het niet de beste is – het mist het pathos dat ook niet bij deze tekst hoort. Maar goed: het origineel van Jimmy Radcliffe.

Girl, you’ve been so good to me

Stayin’ by my side through the bad times

All my dreams never came true somehow

But things are gonna be different now, little baby

My ship is coming in

Baby, baby

My ship is coming in

And won’t it be fine

We’re gonna make it this time

You can throw away that shabby dress

Buy yourself the finest things in town, girl

Pry your eyes, we’re celebratin’

Oh, there’s so many good times awaitin’ baby

My ship is coming in

Baby, baby

My ship is coming in

And won’t it be fine

We’re gonna make it this time

I know it’s been tough on you

But through it all, you’ve been so true

Happy to be just lovin’ me

And anything you want, it’s yours ‘cause baby

My ship is coming in

Baby, baby

My ship is coming in

Baby, baby

My holy ship – I’ve been waiting and it’s coming in

(My ship) Oh can’t you see it baby

Can’t you feel the ship – I know it’s coming in

Yeah, yeah

(My ship) Just for me and you, everything we ever wanted

Everything we ever wanted is coming in

So dry your eyes…

De versie van Walter Jackson:

