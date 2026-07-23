Mamdani trekt keutel over arrestatie Netanyahu weer in

Burgemeester Mamdani van New York, de met afstand grootste kwezel uit het Amerikaanse politieke landschap, heeft zijn keutel over de arrestatie van de Israëlische premier Benjamin Netanyahu weer ingetrokken. In een verklaring op X zegt Mamdani dat hij “alles heeft geprobeerd…maar dat het duidelijk is dat wij niet over de autoriteit beschikken om Netanyahu te arresteren”.

NYC Mayor Mamdani in a statement on arresting PM Netanyahu: “My administration has tried every avenue, It is clear, we don’t have the authority to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu… we now urge the federal government to arrest Netanyahu” pic.twitter.com/9ZWrMb5on6 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 22, 2026

De VS erkennen de autoriteit van het International Criminal Court (ICC) niet. De American Service-Members’ Protection Act kent zelfs een expliciet verbod op samenwerking met het ICC: “no United States Court, and no agency or entity of any State or local government, including any court, may cooperate with the International Criminal Court”.

Mocht Mamdani tóch proberen Netanyahu tijdens een bezoek aan New York te arresteren, zou hij dus de wet overtreden en vermoedelijk zélf gearresteerd worden.

Dat was Mamdani van tevoren natuurlijk ook wel bekend, maar als je puntjes kunt scoren bij je idiote achterban moet je dat als ‘linkse’ populist natuurlijk niet laten. Het lijkt Trump wel.

Hoe een islamistische clown ooit burgemeester van New York heeft kunnen worden, zal wel altijd een raadsel blijven. Rare jongens (en meisjes), die New Yorkers.

Mamdani’s circusvertoning werd perfect samengevat door senator John Fetterman: “Now you have the mayor of a city. You’re a mayor, dude. You’re a mayor. You can fix a pothole. You can take out the trash. But you can’t order people to arrest anybody any more than I could. I couldn’t have him arrested if he came to Pennsylvania. It’s a joke, and he’s a clown. He also said that Netanyahu is not welcome in New York. You can’t say that any more than I can say, ‘Mayor, you’re not welcome in Pennsylvania.’ So sit down. I know you’re a clown, and you’re just going to pander to the fringe because that’s part of your base. I know you’re angry at Netanyahu because he killed a lot of people you admire, whether it’s Sinwar, Nasrallah, or Qaani in Iran. He’ll only criticize the prime minister of Israel, but he never criticizes Hamas. He never criticizes Hezbollah or Iran. I’ve never heard the mayor condemn Iran for killing 30,000 or 40,000 of its own young people who were simply asking for democracy in their country.”

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By TMTv South Africa – QUEEN OF KATWE Premiere – Johannesburg, South Africa on Vimeo, at 6:06, 7:20, 9:23, cropped, brightened, watermark/logo removed, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=128986221