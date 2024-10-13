Van BlueSky:

De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 14: Kiki Dee – Loving and free (1973). Wel een uit mijn lp-top-10. Ik kies het titelnummer.

Bound, I am bound, like a knot on a string

Eager to be where my life can begin

Out of the shadow and into the sun

So many things that I should have done

I will untangle myself, so that I can see

I will untangle myself, everything will be

Loving and free

Bound I am bound, like a rope on a swing

Up in the air and then down again

Sure for the first time so clear in my mind

Wise to the feeling I gently unwind

I will untangle myself, so that I can see

I will untangle myself, everything will be

Loving and free

Bound I am bound, to remember your smile

Something so special doesn’t fade away

Sadness is sweet when you’ve gone for a while

When I see you there’ll be a lot to say

I will untangle myself, so that I can see

I will untangle myself, everything will be

Loving and free