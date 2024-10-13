Van BlueSky:
De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 14: Kiki Dee – Loving and free (1973). Wel een uit mijn lp-top-10. Ik kies het titelnummer.
Bound, I am bound, like a knot on a string
Eager to be where my life can begin
Out of the shadow and into the sun
So many things that I should have done
I will untangle myself, so that I can see
I will untangle myself, everything will be
Loving and free
Bound I am bound, like a rope on a swing
Up in the air and then down again
Sure for the first time so clear in my mind
Wise to the feeling I gently unwind
I will untangle myself, so that I can see
I will untangle myself, everything will be
Loving and free
Bound I am bound, to remember your smile
Something so special doesn’t fade away
Sadness is sweet when you’ve gone for a while
When I see you there’ll be a lot to say
I will untangle myself, so that I can see
I will untangle myself, everything will be
Loving and free