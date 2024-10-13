Kiki Dee: Loving and free

Arnold J. van der Kluft

De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 14: Kiki Dee – Loving and free (1973). Wel een uit mijn lp-top-10. Ik kies het titelnummer.

Bound, I am bound, like a knot on a string
Eager to be where my life can begin
Out of the shadow and into the sun
So many things that I should have done

I will untangle myself, so that I can see
I will untangle myself, everything will be
Loving and free

Bound I am bound, like a rope on a swing
Up in the air and then down again
Sure for the first time so clear in my mind
Wise to the feeling I gently unwind

I will untangle myself, so that I can see
I will untangle myself, everything will be
Loving and free

Bound I am bound, to remember your smile
Something so special doesn’t fade away
Sadness is sweet when you’ve gone for a while
When I see you there’ll be a lot to say

I will untangle myself, so that I can see
I will untangle myself, everything will be
Loving and free

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)