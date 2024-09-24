Gothische rockers du jour: God Created Woman + Betty

Volgens de Bijbel schiep God de vrouw, maar Johnny Dowd wil daar toch graag een kanttekening bij plaatsen: Let this be a warning to all you foolish men/God created a woman, but she’s the devil’s next of kin. Als je Dowd mag geloven, zijn er nog nooit twee mensen geweest die er een gezonde, gelukkige relatie op nahielden. Óf de man is een utter creep (zoals in Betty), óf de vrouw is verwant aan de duivel. Het is allemaal gitzwart en Dowd klinkt meestal als een oudtestamentische profeet die het einde der tijden aankondigt, of toch op minst het einde van een relatie. Voor de balans naast God Created Woman hieronder ook Betty. Tekst onder het tweede filmpje. De tekst van Betty vind je hier.
I crawled across the border
Just to see your face
You destroyed what was familiar
I was left in a foreign place
I promised you my kingdom
And everything I owned
I stripped myself stark naked
And handed you my skin and bones
Meet me in the parking lot
Up on level three
There’s something I must show you
There’s something you just gotta see
The cotton sheets were stained with sin
You took your pleasure there
You writhed
I moaned
You cursed
I groaned
And dreamed of your long red hair
You knew Cain, you knew Abel
Your sister was a Jezebel
Your love is no gift from heaven
Your love is a dog from help
(Won’t You)
Meet me in the parking lot
Up on level three
There’s something I must show you
There’s something you just gotta see
Let this be a warning
To all you foolish men
God created a woman
But she’s the devil’s next of kin
(Won’t You)
Meet me in the parking lot
Up on level three
There’s something I must show you
There’s something you just gotta see
There’s something you just gotta see
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Bodoklecksel – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=39516881