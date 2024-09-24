Gothische rockers du jour: God Created Woman + Betty

Volgens de Bijbel schiep God de vrouw, maar Johnny Dowd wil daar toch graag een kanttekening bij plaatsen: Let this be a warning to all you foolish men/God created a woman, but she’s the devil’s next of kin. Als je Dowd mag geloven, zijn er nog nooit twee mensen geweest die er een gezonde, gelukkige relatie op nahielden. Óf de man is een utter creep (zoals in Betty), óf de vrouw is verwant aan de duivel. Het is allemaal gitzwart en Dowd klinkt meestal als een oudtestamentische profeet die het einde der tijden aankondigt, of toch op minst het einde van een relatie. Voor de balans naast God Created Woman hieronder ook Betty. Tekst onder het tweede filmpje. De tekst van Betty vind je hier.

I crawled across the border Just to see your face You destroyed what was familiar I was left in a foreign place I promised you my kingdom And everything I owned I stripped myself stark naked And handed you my skin and bones Meet me in the parking lot Up on level three There’s something I must show you There’s something you just gotta see The cotton sheets were stained with sin You took your pleasure there You writhed I moaned You cursed I groaned And dreamed of your long red hair You knew Cain, you knew Abel Your sister was a Jezebel Your love is no gift from heaven Your love is a dog from help (Won’t You) Meet me in the parking lot Up on level three There’s something I must show you There’s something you just gotta see Let this be a warning To all you foolish men God created a woman But she’s the devil’s next of kin (Won’t You) Meet me in the parking lot Up on level three There’s something I must show you There’s something you just gotta see There’s something you just gotta see Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Bodoklecksel – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=39516881