Van BlueSky:

De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 16: Four Tops – Anthology.

Soul moet het voor mijn gevoel van singles hebben en voor de parade vond ik Greatest Hits-hoezen niet gepast. Bloemlezingen wel: de Herd, de Doors en hier de Four Tops. Wat komt de stem van Levi Stubbs aan.

De anthologie is samengesteld door Rob van den Bosch, die ik even als programmaleider heb meegemaakt, die al snel overspannen werd. Ik had geen Motownkenner achter hem gezocht.

Darlin’, darlin’

If I could have you to call my very own

I work my fingers through the bone, I am alone

To you I’d always come home

‘Cause there’s something about you, baby

That makes me keep loving you

There’s something about you, baby

Makes me love you just a little bit more

Truly does, just a little bit more

Sweet sweet thing, I’m satisfied

Sweet sweet thing, you set my soul on fire

I need you, yeah, badly

No matter what price I have to pay

‘Cause without you, darlin’, I’d worry hard

I love you anyway

‘Cause there’s something about you, baby

That makes me keep loving you

There’s something about you, baby

Makes me love you just a little bit more

Truly does, just a little bit more

Sweet sweet thing, I’m satisfied

Sweet sweet thing, you’re my only desire

I’m just your puppet on a string

And tears sometimes it brings

But do me any way you wanna when you wanna

I’ll keep you just the same

‘Cause there’s something about you, baby

That makes me keep loving you

There’s something about you, baby

Makes me love you just a little bit more

Truly does, just a little bit more

You’re a real heartbreaker

You will never let me sit down

There’s something about you, baby

That shakes me all up inside

You’re a real heartbreaker

And I need you just the same



Something about you baby, 1965

Baby, I need your lovin’

Baby, I need your lovin’

Although you’re never near

Your voice I often hear

Another day, ‘nother night

I long to hold you tight

‘Cause I’m so lonely

Baby, I need your lovin’

Got to have all your lovin’

Baby, I need your lovin’

Got to have all you lovin’

Some say it’s a sign of weakness

For a man to beg

Then weak I’d rather be

If it means having you to keep

‘Cause lately I’ve been losing sleep

Baby, I need your lovin’

Got to have all your lovin’

Baby, I need your lovin’

Got to have all you lovin’

Empty nights echo your name

Whoa, sometimes I wonder

Will I ever be the same?

Oh yeah!

When you see me smiling, you know

Things have gotten worse

Any smile you might see

Has all been rehearsed

Darling, I can’t go on without you

This emptiness won’t let me live without you

This loneliness inside, darling

Makes me feel half alive

Baby, I need your lovin’

Got to have all your lovin’

Baby, I need your lovin’

Got to have all your lovin’

Baby, I need your lovin’

Got to have all your lovin’



Baby I need your lovin’, 1964