Van BlueSky:
De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 16: Four Tops – Anthology.
Soul moet het voor mijn gevoel van singles hebben en voor de parade vond ik Greatest Hits-hoezen niet gepast. Bloemlezingen wel: de Herd, de Doors en hier de Four Tops. Wat komt de stem van Levi Stubbs aan.
De anthologie is samengesteld door Rob van den Bosch, die ik even als programmaleider heb meegemaakt, die al snel overspannen werd. Ik had geen Motownkenner achter hem gezocht.
Darlin’, darlin’
If I could have you to call my very own
I work my fingers through the bone, I am alone
To you I’d always come home
‘Cause there’s something about you, baby
That makes me keep loving you
There’s something about you, baby
Makes me love you just a little bit more
Truly does, just a little bit more
Sweet sweet thing, I’m satisfied
Sweet sweet thing, you set my soul on fire
I need you, yeah, badly
No matter what price I have to pay
‘Cause without you, darlin’, I’d worry hard
I love you anyway
‘Cause there’s something about you, baby
That makes me keep loving you
There’s something about you, baby
Makes me love you just a little bit more
Truly does, just a little bit more
Sweet sweet thing, I’m satisfied
Sweet sweet thing, you’re my only desire
I’m just your puppet on a string
And tears sometimes it brings
But do me any way you wanna when you wanna
I’ll keep you just the same
‘Cause there’s something about you, baby
That makes me keep loving you
There’s something about you, baby
Makes me love you just a little bit more
Truly does, just a little bit more
You’re a real heartbreaker
You will never let me sit down
There’s something about you, baby
That shakes me all up inside
You’re a real heartbreaker
And I need you just the same
Something about you baby, 1965
Baby, I need your lovin’
Baby, I need your lovin’
Although you’re never near
Your voice I often hear
Another day, ‘nother night
I long to hold you tight
‘Cause I’m so lonely
Baby, I need your lovin’
Got to have all your lovin’
Baby, I need your lovin’
Got to have all you lovin’
Some say it’s a sign of weakness
For a man to beg
Then weak I’d rather be
If it means having you to keep
‘Cause lately I’ve been losing sleep
Baby, I need your lovin’
Got to have all your lovin’
Baby, I need your lovin’
Got to have all you lovin’
Empty nights echo your name
Whoa, sometimes I wonder
Will I ever be the same?
Oh yeah!
When you see me smiling, you know
Things have gotten worse
Any smile you might see
Has all been rehearsed
Darling, I can’t go on without you
This emptiness won’t let me live without you
This loneliness inside, darling
Makes me feel half alive
Baby, I need your lovin’
Got to have all your lovin’
Baby, I need your lovin’
Got to have all your lovin’
Baby, I need your lovin’
Got to have all your lovin’
Baby I need your lovin’, 1964