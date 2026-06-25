Folkrockklassieker du jour: Well Well Well

Een verzoeknummer, afkomstig van John Sebastian’s vierde soloalbum, The Four of Us. Nooit een groot fan geweest van John Sebastian post-Lovin’ Spoonful – allemaal nogal vlakjes wat mij betreft – maar deze song springt er wel uit.
In my time of dying
I don’t want anybody to mourn
All I want is someone to come around
and fold my dying arms
Well, well well, so I can die easy
Well, well well, so I can die easy
Well, well well, so I can die easy
Jesus gonna make up my dying bed
Meet me, Jesus, meet me
Meet me in the middle of the air
You promised me 10.000 years ago
that you’d be standing there
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Unknown author – eBayfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=153488910