Folkrockklassieker du jour: Well Well Well

Een verzoeknummer, afkomstig van John Sebastian’s vierde soloalbum, The Four of Us. Nooit een groot fan geweest van John Sebastian post-Lovin’ Spoonful – allemaal nogal vlakjes wat mij betreft – maar deze song springt er wel uit.

In my time of dying

I don’t want anybody to mourn

All I want is someone to come around

and fold my dying arms

Well, well well, so I can die easy

Well, well well, so I can die easy

Well, well well, so I can die easy

Jesus gonna make up my dying bed

Meet me, Jesus, meet me

Meet me in the middle of the air

You promised me 10.000 years ago

that you’d be standing there

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Unknown author – eBayfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=153488910