De Golf van Mexico, deel 3

Dit is een traditional, verneem ik nu, in 1958 zowel door het Kingston Trio (ook dat verneem ik nu) als Harry Belafonte opgenomen (de laatste tekent voor mijn tweede fonoplaatje en eerste “zwarte” plaat). Mij dunkt dat de teksten nogal van elkaar verschillen, maar het hoofdpunt: de Golf van Mexico is zelfs maar een baai…
Kom maar op DJT…
Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
‘Round the bay of Mexico
Way up, Suzianna
Mexico is the place I belong in
‘Round the bay of Mexico
Wind from the East and it’s blowin’ strong
Way up, Suzianna
Looks like a hurricane comin’ along, well
‘Round the bay of Mexico
The wind will blow, and that rain will pour
Way up, Suzianna
Better get the sugar boats up on the shore, well
‘Round the bay of Mexico
‘Round the bay of Mexico
Way up, Suzianna
Mexico is the place I belong in
‘Round the bay of Mexico
Why those young gals love me so?
Way up, Suzianna
‘Cause I don’t tell everything that I know
‘Round the bay of Mexico
When I was a young man and in my prime
Way up, Suzianna
Court those young girls ten at a time, boy
‘Round the bay of Mexico
‘Round the bay of Mexico
Way up, Suzianna
Mexico is the place I belong in
‘Round the bay of Mexico
Nassau gals ain’t got no comb
Way up, Suzianna
They comb their hair with a whipper back bone
‘Round the bay of Mexico
When I leave the sea, I’ll settle down
Way up, Suzianna
With a big, fat mama from Bimini town
‘Round the bay of Mexico
‘Round the bay of Mexico
‘Round the bay of Mexico
Way up, Suzianna
Mexico is the place I belong in
‘Round the bay of Mexico
‘Round the bay of Mexico
Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Kingston Trio
Round the bay of Mexico
Way up Suzyanna
Mexico’s the place that I belong in
Round the bay of Mexico
Been to sea for a month or more
Way up Suzyanna
Lookin’ forward to my time on shore
Round the bay of Mexico
The wind is high, the sky is blue
Way up Suzyanna
Bound to anchor in a day or two
Round the bay of Mexico
I can see it all before my eye
Way up Suzyanna
A big café and a bottle full o’ rye
Round the bay of Mexico
Some beans and rice to soothe my taste
Way up Suzyanna
I ain’t gonna let nothin’ go to waste
Round the bay of Mexico
Put some kerchiefs in my bag
Way up Suzyanna
Tell a tale or two so I can really brag
Round the bay of Mexico
There’s Rosita and Chiquita and pretty maid Belle
Way up Suzyanna
If I meet them all at once I’ll never get well
Round the bay of Mexico
Harry Belafonte
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Unknown photographer for The Kingston Trio. – Copied from The Kingston Trio website., CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=21155930