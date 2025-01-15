De Golf van Mexico, deel 3

Dit is een traditional, verneem ik nu, in 1958 zowel door het Kingston Trio (ook dat verneem ik nu) als Harry Belafonte opgenomen (de laatste tekent voor mijn tweede fonoplaatje en eerste “zwarte” plaat). Mij dunkt dat de teksten nogal van elkaar verschillen, maar het hoofdpunt: de Golf van Mexico is zelfs maar een baai…

Kom maar op DJT…

Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

‘Round the bay of Mexico

Way up, Suzianna

Mexico is the place I belong in

‘Round the bay of Mexico

Wind from the East and it’s blowin’ strong

Way up, Suzianna

Looks like a hurricane comin’ along, well

‘Round the bay of Mexico

The wind will blow, and that rain will pour

Way up, Suzianna

Better get the sugar boats up on the shore, well

‘Round the bay of Mexico

‘Round the bay of Mexico

Way up, Suzianna

Mexico is the place I belong in

‘Round the bay of Mexico

Why those young gals love me so?

Way up, Suzianna

‘Cause I don’t tell everything that I know

‘Round the bay of Mexico

When I was a young man and in my prime

Way up, Suzianna

Court those young girls ten at a time, boy

‘Round the bay of Mexico

‘Round the bay of Mexico

Way up, Suzianna

Mexico is the place I belong in

‘Round the bay of Mexico

Nassau gals ain’t got no comb

Way up, Suzianna

They comb their hair with a whipper back bone

‘Round the bay of Mexico

When I leave the sea, I’ll settle down

Way up, Suzianna

With a big, fat mama from Bimini town

‘Round the bay of Mexico

‘Round the bay of Mexico

‘Round the bay of Mexico

Way up, Suzianna

Mexico is the place I belong in

‘Round the bay of Mexico

‘Round the bay of Mexico

Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh



Kingston Trio

Round the bay of Mexico

Way up Suzyanna

Mexico’s the place that I belong in

Round the bay of Mexico

Been to sea for a month or more

Way up Suzyanna

Lookin’ forward to my time on shore

Round the bay of Mexico

The wind is high, the sky is blue

Way up Suzyanna

Bound to anchor in a day or two

Round the bay of Mexico

I can see it all before my eye

Way up Suzyanna

A big café and a bottle full o’ rye

Round the bay of Mexico

Some beans and rice to soothe my taste

Way up Suzyanna

I ain’t gonna let nothin’ go to waste

Round the bay of Mexico

Put some kerchiefs in my bag

Way up Suzyanna

Tell a tale or two so I can really brag

Round the bay of Mexico

There’s Rosita and Chiquita and pretty maid Belle

Way up Suzyanna

If I meet them all at once I’ll never get well

Round the bay of Mexico



Harry Belafonte

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Unknown photographer for The Kingston Trio. – Copied from The Kingston Trio website., CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=21155930