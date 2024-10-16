De duivel in vermomming

Mij bereikt een verzoek van mijn oude bovenbuurman op de Zilverberg voor de Flying Burrito Brothers. Eerder VPRO dan RVZ, dat van zijn afdeling uitzond. Maar altijd bereid een verzoekje te honoreren.

She’s a devil in disguise

You can see it in her eyes

She’s telling dirty lies

She’s a devil in disguise, in disguise

Now, a woman like that, all she does is hate you

She doesn’t know what makes a man a man

She’ll talk about the time that she’s been with you

She’ll speak your name to everyone she can

She’s a devil in disguise

You can see it in her eyes

She’s telling dirty lies

She’s a devil in disguise, in disguise

Unhappiness has been her close companion

Her world is full of jealousy and doubt

It gets her off to see a person crying

She’s just the kind that you can do without

She’s a devil in disguise

You can see it in her eyes

She’s telling dirty lies

She’s a devil in disguise, in disguise

Her number always turns up in your pocket

Whenever you are looking for a dime

It’s all right to call her, but I’ll bet you

The moon is full and you’re just wasting time

She’s a devil in disguise

You can see it in her eyes

She’s telling dirty lies

She’s a devil in disguise, in disguise

In disguise, in disguise

In disguise, in disguise

In disguise



Christine’s tune

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By A&M Records – Billboard, page 7, 24 July 1971, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27067975