De duivel in vermomming

Mij bereikt een verzoek van mijn oude bovenbuurman op de Zilverberg voor de Flying Burrito Brothers. Eerder VPRO dan RVZ, dat van zijn afdeling uitzond. Maar altijd bereid een verzoekje te honoreren.
She’s a devil in disguise
You can see it in her eyes
She’s telling dirty lies
She’s a devil in disguise, in disguise
Now, a woman like that, all she does is hate you
She doesn’t know what makes a man a man
She’ll talk about the time that she’s been with you
She’ll speak your name to everyone she can
She’s a devil in disguise
You can see it in her eyes
She’s telling dirty lies
She’s a devil in disguise, in disguise
Unhappiness has been her close companion
Her world is full of jealousy and doubt
It gets her off to see a person crying
She’s just the kind that you can do without
She’s a devil in disguise
You can see it in her eyes
She’s telling dirty lies
She’s a devil in disguise, in disguise
Her number always turns up in your pocket
Whenever you are looking for a dime
It’s all right to call her, but I’ll bet you
The moon is full and you’re just wasting time
She’s a devil in disguise
You can see it in her eyes
She’s telling dirty lies
She’s a devil in disguise, in disguise
In disguise, in disguise
In disguise, in disguise
In disguise
Christine’s tune
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By A&M Records – Billboard, page 7, 24 July 1971, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27067975