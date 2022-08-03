Bluesklassieker du jour: Moonlight on Vermont

Een van de meer toegankelijke(!) songs van Beefheart’s meesterwerk Trout Mask Replica, over een stadje/dorp in Vermont waar iedereen onder invloed van het maanlicht prettig-gekke dingen gaat doen. De song zit vol hilarische observaties: Somebody’s leaving peanuts on the curbins for a/White elephant escaped from the zoo with love/Goes to show you what a moon can do. Moonlight on Vermont is één van de oudste songs op Trout Mask Replica. Het werd geschreven kort na de opnamen voor Safe As Milk, Beefheart’s meest conventionele album.

Moonlight on Vermont affected everybodyEven Mrs. Wooten well as Little NittyEven lifebuoy floating with hisLittle pistol showing and his little pistol totingWell, that goes to show you what a moon can doNo more bridge from Tuesday to FridayEverybody’s gone high societyHope lost his head and got off on alligatorsSomebody’s leaving peanuts on the curbins for aWhite elephant escaped from the zoo with loveGoes to show you what a moon can doMoonlight on Vermont

Well it did it for lifebuoy and it did it to you

And it did it to zoo and it can do it for me

And it can do it for you

Moonlight on Vermont

Give me that old time religion

Give me that old time religion

Don’t gimme no affliction

That old time religion

It’s good enough for me

Ah, it’s good enough for you

Well, come out to show them, come out to show them

Come out to show them, come out to show them

Come out to show them, come out to show them

Come out to show them

Give me that old time religion

Give me that old time religion

Give me that old time religion

It’s good enough for me

Without your new affliction

Don’t need your new restrictions

Gimme that old time religion

It’s good enough for me

Moonlight on Vermont