Bluesklassieker du jour: Moonlight on Vermont

Een van de meer toegankelijke(!) songs van Beefheart’s meesterwerk Trout Mask Replica, over een stadje/dorp in Vermont waar iedereen onder invloed van het maanlicht prettig-gekke dingen gaat doen. De song zit vol hilarische observaties: Somebody’s leaving peanuts on the curbins for a/White elephant escaped from the zoo with love/Goes to show you what a moon can do. Moonlight on Vermont is één van de oudste songs op Trout Mask Replica. Het werd geschreven kort na de opnamen voor Safe As Milk, Beefheart’s meest conventionele album.
Even Mrs. Wooten well as Little Nitty
Even lifebuoy floating with his
Little pistol showing and his little pistol toting
Well, that goes to show you what a moon can doNo more bridge from Tuesday to Friday
Everybody’s gone high societyHope lost his head and got off on alligators
Somebody’s leaving peanuts on the curbins for a
White elephant escaped from the zoo with love
Goes to show you what a moon can do
Moonlight on Vermont
Well it did it for lifebuoy and it did it to you
And it did it to zoo and it can do it for me
And it can do it for you
Moonlight on Vermont
Give me that old time religion
Give me that old time religion
Don’t gimme no affliction
That old time religion
It’s good enough for me
Ah, it’s good enough for you
Well, come out to show them, come out to show them
Come out to show them, come out to show them
Come out to show them, come out to show them
Come out to show them
Give me that old time religion
Give me that old time religion
Give me that old time religion
It’s good enough for me
Without your new affliction
Don’t need your new restrictions
Gimme that old time religion
It’s good enough for me
Moonlight on Vermont