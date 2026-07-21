Folkklassieker du jour: Wild Mountain Thyme

De tekst en de melodie van Wild Mountain Thyme gebaseerd op een 19e-eeuwse song getiteld The Braes of Balquhither van de Schotse dichter Robert Tannahill en componist Robert Archibald Smith. De song werd in de jaren vijftig gemoderniseerd door de Noord-Ierse muzikant Francis McPeake.

Ewan MacColl en Peggy Seeger zetten The Braes of Balquhither in 1964 op de plaat, maar hun vertolking is helaas niet te vinden op de Jijbuis. Niet getreurd, want de versie van The Tannahill Weavers is ook heel fraai.

Wild Mountain Thyme is door veel grootheden – waaronder Bob Dylan, Van Morrison en Joan Baez – op de plaat gezet, maar de wat mij betreft mooiste versie is afkomstig uit de onvolprezen TransAtlantic Sessions. Met Dick Gaughan, Emmylou Harris, Rufus Wainwright en Kate & Anna McGarrigle.

Oh, the summer time is coming,

And the trees are sweetly blooming,

And the wild mountain thyme

Grows around the blooming heather.

* Will you go, lassie, will you go?

And we’ll all go together

To pull wild mountain thyme

All around the blooming heather,

Will you go, lassie, go?

I will build my love a bower

By yon clear and crystal fountain,

And all around the bower,

I’ll pile flowers from the mountain.

I will roam the country o’er

Through that dark land so dreary;

And all the spoils I find,

I’ll bring to my darling dearie.

If my true love, she won’t have me,

I will surely find another

To pull wild mountain thyme

All around the blooming heather.

Oh, the summertime is coming

And thre trees are blooming

And the wild mountain thyme

Grows around the blooming heather.

UItgelichte afbeelding: By Alistair Reid (website) – Ruins of the former Balquhidder Church – Uploaded as en:Image:100 1410.JPG on March 22 2006, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=867990