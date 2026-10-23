Psychedelische klassieker du jour: Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)

Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In) – één van de beste songtitels ooit, btw – geldt als een psychedelische klassieker, maar dat is vermoedelijk te wijten aan het feit dat mensen maar zelden naar teksten luisteren.

De song werd in 1967 geschreven door country(!) songwriter Mickey Newbury na een bad trip, door Newbury omschreven als “a night in hell”. Het is een antwoord op Jefferson Airplane’s White Rabbit. Daar waar de Airplane mensen opriep “hun hoofd van voedsel te voorzien” (feed your head) – een nauwelijks verhulde oproep psychedelica te gebruiken – beschrijft Newbury wat er gebeurt als dat voedsel verkeerd valt: (“I saw so much it broke my mind”). De song figureert prominent in The Big Lebowski, één van de leukste films ooit gemaakt.

Gezongen door Kenny Rogers – jawel: die Kenny Rogers.

[Chorus]

Yeah, yeah, oh-yeah, what condition my condition was in

[Verse 1]

I woke up this mornin’ with the sundown shinin’ in

I found my mind in a brown paper bag within

I tripped on a cloud and fell-a eight miles high

I tore my mind on a jagged sky

I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in

[Chorus]

Yeah, yeah, oh-yeah, what condition my condition was in

[Verse 2]

I pushed my soul in a deep dark hole and then I followed it in

I watched myself crawlin’ out as I was a-crawlin’ in

I got up so tight I couldn’t unwind

I saw so much I broke my mind

I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in

[Chorus]

(Yeah, yeah, oh-yeah, what condition my condition was in)

[Verse 3]

Someone painted April fool in big black letters on a dead end sign

I had my foot on the gas as I left the road and blew out my mind

Eight miles outta Memphis and I got no spare

Eight miles straight up downtown somewhere

I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in

I said I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in

Yeah, yeah, oh-yeah

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By The Drug Users Bible – https://www.flickr.com/photos/157786281@N07/53626430227/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=147020418