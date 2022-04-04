Ze blijft maar roepen. Alternatieve 1981-2000, het slot dus



1981. Chumbawamba – The Diggers’ Song

1982. DAF – Alle gegen Alle



1983. Kowalski – Der Arbeiter

1984. Marcia Griffiths – The first cut is the deepest



1985. Bruce Springsteen & Tom Morello – The ghost of Tom Joad

1986. Vivien Goldman – Launderette



1987. Dread Zeppelin – Heartbreaker (At the end of Lonely Street)

1988. Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Fire



1989. Mdou Moctar – Afrique victime

1990. Splodgenessabounds – Two pints of lager and a packet of crisps please



1991. Hüsker Dü = Pink turns to blue

1992. Fatal Microbes – Beautiful pictures



1993. John Prine –

1994. Steppenwolf – Hey Lawdy Mama



1995. Left Banke – Pretty ballerina

1996. Nathaniel Rateliff – What a drag



1997. Ray Wilson – Calling all stations

1998. Shirley Ellis – The name game



1999. Jimmy Castor Bunch – Hey Leroy your Mama is calling you

2000. Jimmy Castor Bunch – Bertha Butt emcounters Vadar

Met dit laatste startschot door @dadaland die de lijst tenslotte heeft samengestled, begon het op 22 november 2021.

Dat was another place, another time, lijkt het nu. De lijst was rond met kerst, we waren met Krapuul net een tijdje uit de lucht geweest en nu, bij de voltooiing van de presentatie niet ver voor Pasen, sloeg het lot nog eens toe, maar voor slechts een dag.

Dit was het. Vermoedelijk is het eenmalig, en verdere verhalen over wat er allemaal NIET instaat komen nog.

Ik dank u voor uw aandacht, mede namens dadaland en allen die meegewerkt hebben aan dit ongeëvenaard hoogstandje.