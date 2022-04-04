Ze blijft maar roepen. Alternatieve 1981-2000, het slot dus

1981. Chumbawamba – The Diggers’ Song
1982. DAF – Alle gegen Alle
1983. Kowalski – Der Arbeiter
1984. Marcia Griffiths – The first cut is the deepest
1985. Bruce Springsteen & Tom Morello – The ghost of Tom Joad
1986. Vivien Goldman – Launderette
1987. Dread Zeppelin – Heartbreaker (At the end of Lonely Street)
1988. Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Fire
1989. Mdou Moctar – Afrique victime
1990. Splodgenessabounds – Two pints of lager and a packet of crisps please
1991. Hüsker Dü = Pink turns to blue
1992. Fatal Microbes – Beautiful pictures
1993. John Prine –
1994. Steppenwolf – Hey Lawdy Mama
1995. Left Banke – Pretty ballerina
1996. Nathaniel Rateliff – What a drag
1997. Ray Wilson – Calling all stations
1998. Shirley Ellis – The name game
1999. Jimmy Castor Bunch – Hey Leroy your Mama is calling you
2000. Jimmy Castor Bunch – Bertha Butt emcounters Vadar
Met dit laatste startschot door @dadaland die de lijst tenslotte heeft samengestled, begon het op 22 november 2021.
Dat was another place, another time, lijkt het nu. De lijst was rond met kerst, we waren met Krapuul net een tijdje uit de lucht geweest en nu, bij de voltooiing van de presentatie niet ver voor Pasen, sloeg het lot nog eens toe, maar voor slechts een dag.
Dit was het. Vermoedelijk is het eenmalig, en verdere verhalen over wat er allemaal NIET instaat komen nog.
Ik dank u voor uw aandacht, mede namens dadaland en allen die meegewerkt hebben aan dit ongeëvenaard hoogstandje.