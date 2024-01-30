Zachtjes weent mijn gitaar

Vandaag 55 jaar geleden traden The Beatles voor het laatst als The Beatles samen op, het beroemde Rooftop Concert. Ik zie dat een van hun mooiste nummers hier nog niet langsgeweest is. Hoofdrol voor George Harrison en Eric Clapton, die de spanning in de band moest verhelpen.

I look at you all, see the love there that’s sleeping

While my guitar gently weeps

I look at the floor and I see it needs sweeping

Still my guitar gently weeps

I don’t know why nobody told you

How to unfold your love

I don’t know how someone controlled you

They bought and sold you

I look at the world and I notice it’s turning

While my guitar gently weeps

With every mistake we must surely be learning

Still my guitar gently weeps

Well…

I don’t know how you were diverted

You were perverted too

I don’t know how you were inverted

No one alerted you

I look at you all, see the love there that’s sleeping

While my guitar gently weeps

Look at you all

Still my guitar gently weeps

Oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, oh, ooh



While my guitar gently weeps, 1968

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4532407