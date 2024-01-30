Zachtjes weent mijn gitaar

Vandaag 55 jaar geleden traden The Beatles voor het laatst als The Beatles samen op, het beroemde Rooftop Concert. Ik zie dat een van hun mooiste nummers hier nog niet langsgeweest is. Hoofdrol voor George Harrison en Eric Clapton, die de spanning in de band moest verhelpen.
I look at you all, see the love there that’s sleeping
While my guitar gently weeps
I look at the floor and I see it needs sweeping
Still my guitar gently weeps
I don’t know why nobody told you
How to unfold your love
I don’t know how someone controlled you
They bought and sold you
I look at the world and I notice it’s turning
While my guitar gently weeps
With every mistake we must surely be learning
Still my guitar gently weeps
Well…
I don’t know how you were diverted
You were perverted too
I don’t know how you were inverted
No one alerted you
I look at you all, see the love there that’s sleeping
While my guitar gently weeps
Look at you all
Still my guitar gently weeps
Oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, oh, ooh
While my guitar gently weeps, 1968
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4532407