Wij gaan de wereld veranderen

1970 was voor mij een omwoelend jaar, bepaald door de bezetting van het Instituut voor de Wetenschap van de Politiek. Een gelegenheid om kennis te maken met allerlei ideeën / boeken en later in het jaar te moeten concluderen dat de studentenbeweging in grote mate was overgenomen door de Communistische Partij Nederland (of was het andersom? in ieder geval was het mij te rechts. Wie dit in tegenspraak acht met wat ik vandaag eerder heb geschreven heeft dat stuk in ieder geval niet begrepen).

Weemoed. Zing het, Matt…

Shirley Wood gulped down her breakfast

Shut the fridge and joined the throng

Margaret Beatty snatched the milk in

Scanned the news and went along

Annie Harris drew the curtains

Screwed her eyes up, had a peek

Saw the marchers, heard their voices

Making early morning noises

Stumbled back to bed and tried to sleep

Come with us, run with us

We’re gonna change the world

You’ll be amazed, so full of praise

When we’ve rearranged your world

We’re gonna change your world

Shuffling through the cold black morning

Went the marchers, spirits low

Grunting greetings, grimly pressing

Onto where they had to go

When the sun came up, they brightened

Stopped to have their Thermos brew

Annie Harris got up gladly

Pondered for a little, sadly

Then got on with what she had to do

So, come with us, run with us

We’re gonna change the world

You’ll be amazed, so full of praise

When we’ve rearranged your world

We’re gonna change your world

At their target, numbers swollen

‘Up the marches’, banners go

Chanting, shouting out with leaflets

Protest for everyone to know

Sit in front of all the traffic

Harried, busy shopping wives

Try to stir their ostritch notions

Whip them up to wild emotions

Put some fire into their wretched lives

So, come with us, run with us

We’re gonna change your world

You’ll be amazed, so full of praise

When we’ve rearranged your world

We’re gonna change your world

Shirley Wood was dragged still sitting

By a policeman from the road

Margaret Beatty had her face slapped

By a man she tried to goad

Annie Harris in the office

Paused in typing, thought of Don

Glanced again at his last letter

Died for others to live better

Brushed away a tear and carried on

Come with us, run with us

We’re gonna change the world

You’ll be amazed, so full of praise

When we’ve rearranged your world

We’re gonna change..

Come with us, run with us

We’re gonna change your world

You’ll be amazed, so full of praise

When we’ve rearranged your world

We’re gonna change..

So, come with us, run with us

We’re gonna change your world

You’ll be amazed, so full of praise

When we’ve rearranged your world

We’re gonna change…



We’re gonna change the world, Matt Monro, 1970

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Capitol Records – Billboard, page 35, 20 August 1966, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26927856