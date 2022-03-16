Voor het geluk van iedereen. Alternatieve 1621-1640



1621. Jim Reeves – Yonder comes a sucker

1622. Hank Snow – I’m movin’ on



1623. Specials – Monkey man

1624. Frank Zappa – Flakes



1625. Johnny Winter – Rock’n’roll / Hoochie Koo

1626. Edgar Winter Groep – Entrance



1627. Bo Diddley, Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf – Spoonful

1628. Stevie Wonder – He’s Misstra Know-It-All



1629. Utopia – Something’s coming (live)

1630. Willem Breuker Kollektief – The good, the bad and the ugly



1631. Bots – Zeven dagen lang

1632. Willem Breuker Kollektief – Mokum is muziek



1633. Willem Breuker Kollektief – Dance of the tumblers (Weill)

1634. Tom Waits – Cold cold ground



1635. Country Joe McDonald – The call

1636. Thelonious Monk & John Coltrane – Ruby, my dear



1637. Country Joe McDonald – The man from Athabaska

1638. Ry Cooder – Goodnight Irene



1639. Cramps – Tear it up

1640. Culture – Two sevens clash

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Steve Proctor – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=43252482