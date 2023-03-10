Uw overhemden worden witter met (vul maar in)

Toen ik gisteren dit net af had, stellende dat Well respected man het eerste originele maatschappijkritische nummer van een Britse beatgroep was schoot mij het meest voor de hand liggende en het meest onbegrepen nummer te binnen. Net iets ouder, enkele weken…

Ja, dit gaat ook over van dattem, maar als je denkt dat dat alles is heb je het niet begrepen. Wat speciaal voor Nederlanders erg makkelijk blijkt. Die letten alleen op het suggestieve ritme en de titel.

I can’t get no satisfaction

I can’t get no satisfaction

‘Cause I try and I try and I try and I try

I can’t get no, I can’t get no

When I’m drivin’ in my car

And the man comes on the radio

He’s tellin’ me more and more

About some useless information

Supposed to fire my imagination

I can’t get no

Oh no no no

Hey hey hey

That’s what I say

I can’t get no satisfaction

I can’t get no satisfaction

‘Cause I try and I try and I try and I try

I can’t get no, I can’t get no

When I’m watchin’ my TV

And a man comes on and tells me

How white my shirts can be

But he can’t be a man ‘cause he doesn’t smoke

The same cigarettes as me

I can’t get no

Oh no no no

Hey hey hey

That’s what I say

I can’t get no satisfaction

I can’t get no girl reaction

‘Cause I try and I try and I try and I try

I can’t get no, I can’t get no

When I’m ridin’ round the world

And I’m doin’ this and I’m signin’ that

And I’m tryin’ to make some girl

Who tells me baby better come back maybe next week

Can’t you see I’m on a losing streak

I can’t get no

Oh no no no

Hey hey hey

That’s what I say

I can’t get no, I can’t get no

I can’t get no satisfaction

No satisfaction, no satisfaction

No satisfaction, I can’t get no



Satisfaction, Rolling Stones, 1965

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Hugo van Gelderen (ANEFO) – gahetNA (Nationaal Archief NL): Aankomst van de Rolling Stones op Schiphol, Nationaal Archief, Den Haag, Fotocollectie Anefo, 2.24.01.03 916-7420., CC BY-SA 3.0 nl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=42170672