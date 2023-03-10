Uw overhemden worden witter met (vul maar in)

Toen ik gisteren dit net af had, stellende dat Well respected man het eerste originele maatschappijkritische nummer van een Britse beatgroep was schoot mij het meest voor de hand liggende en het meest onbegrepen nummer te binnen. Net iets ouder, enkele weken…
Ja, dit gaat ook over van dattem, maar als je denkt dat dat alles is heb je het niet begrepen. Wat speciaal voor Nederlanders erg makkelijk blijkt. Die letten alleen op het suggestieve ritme en de titel.
I can’t get no satisfaction
I can’t get no satisfaction
‘Cause I try and I try and I try and I try
I can’t get no, I can’t get no
When I’m drivin’ in my car
And the man comes on the radio
He’s tellin’ me more and more
About some useless information
Supposed to fire my imagination
I can’t get no
Oh no no no
Hey hey hey
That’s what I say
I can’t get no satisfaction
I can’t get no satisfaction
‘Cause I try and I try and I try and I try
I can’t get no, I can’t get no
When I’m watchin’ my TV
And a man comes on and tells me
How white my shirts can be
But he can’t be a man ‘cause he doesn’t smoke
The same cigarettes as me
I can’t get no
Oh no no no
Hey hey hey
That’s what I say
I can’t get no satisfaction
I can’t get no girl reaction
‘Cause I try and I try and I try and I try
I can’t get no, I can’t get no
When I’m ridin’ round the world
And I’m doin’ this and I’m signin’ that
And I’m tryin’ to make some girl
Who tells me baby better come back maybe next week
Can’t you see I’m on a losing streak
I can’t get no
Oh no no no
Hey hey hey
That’s what I say
I can’t get no, I can’t get no
I can’t get no satisfaction
No satisfaction, no satisfaction
No satisfaction, I can’t get no
Satisfaction, Rolling Stones, 1965
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Hugo van Gelderen (ANEFO) – gahetNA (Nationaal Archief NL): Aankomst van de Rolling Stones op Schiphol, Nationaal Archief, Den Haag, Fotocollectie Anefo, 2.24.01.03 916-7420., CC BY-SA 3.0 nl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=42170672