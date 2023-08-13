Vroeg materiaal geschreven door Curtis Mayfield, voor Chicago-R&B-zanger Major Lance, 1964.
Walking through the park, it wasn’t quite dark
There was a man sitting on a bench
Out of the crowd as his head lowly bowed
He just moaned and he made no sense
He’d just go
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Um, um, um, um, um, um
I just couldn’t help myself
Yes, I was born with a curious mind
I asked this man just what did he mean
When he moaned if he’d be so kind
And he’d just go
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Now that I’ve grown up
And the woman I love she has gone
Now that I’m a man, I think I understand
Sometimes everyone must sing this song
Listen to me sing
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Can’t you hear me, now
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Everybody now
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Can’t you hear me, now
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Um, um, um, um, um, um
Um, um, um, um, um, um
One more time, now
De coverversie die het bekend maakte, Wayne Fontana & the Mindbenders, ook 1964
