Vroeg materiaal geschreven door Curtis Mayfield, voor Chicago-R&B-zanger Major Lance, 1964.

Walking through the park, it wasn’t quite dark

There was a man sitting on a bench

Out of the crowd as his head lowly bowed

He just moaned and he made no sense

He’d just go

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Um, um, um, um, um, um

I just couldn’t help myself

Yes, I was born with a curious mind

I asked this man just what did he mean

When he moaned if he’d be so kind

And he’d just go

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Now that I’ve grown up

And the woman I love she has gone

Now that I’m a man, I think I understand

Sometimes everyone must sing this song

Listen to me sing

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Can’t you hear me, now

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Everybody now

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Can’t you hear me, now

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Um, um, um, um, um, um

Um, um, um, um, um, um

One more time, now

De coverversie die het bekend maakte, Wayne Fontana & the Mindbenders, ook 1964

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Okeh Records – Billboard front cover., Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=28573346