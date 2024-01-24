Trump dreigt pro-Palestijnse immigranten het land uit te zetten

Pyt van der Galiën

Trump, gisteren: “aan alle immigranten: als je Amerika haat, als je Israël wilt vernietigen, als je sympathiseert met jihadisten, dan willen we jou niet in ons land”.

“I’ll immediately restore & expand the Trump travel ban on entry from terror plague countries. If you hate America, if you want to abolish Israel, if you sympathize with jihadists, then we don’t want you in our country!” 

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America – Donald Trump, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=52647057

