Treinen, boten en vliegtuigen

Je zou toch denken dat dit nummer al lang eens was langsgekomen, maar neen.

Ik presenteer nu alleen de eerste Engelse coverversie, die het heeft moeten afleggen tegen Billy J. Kramer & the Dakotas. Die het couplet over de afwezigheid van de bezongene overslaat.

Meer hierover een volgende keer.

Trains and boats and planes are passing by

They mean a trip to Paris or Rome

For someone else, but not for me

The trains and the boats and planes

Took you away, away from me

We were so in love and high above

We had a star to wish upon wish

And dreams come true, but not for me

The trains and the boats and planes

Took you away, away from me

You are from another part of the world

You had to go back a while and then

You said you soon would return again

I’m waiting here like I promised to

I’m waiting here, but where are you?

Trains and boats and planes took you away

But every time I see them I pray

And if my prayer can cross the sea

The trains and the boats and planes

Will bring you back, back home to me

The trains and the boats and planes

Will bring you back, back home to me



Trains and boats and planes, Anita Harris, 1965