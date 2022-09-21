Treinen, boten en vliegtuigen

Je zou toch denken dat dit nummer al lang eens was langsgekomen, maar neen.
Ik presenteer nu alleen de eerste Engelse coverversie, die het heeft moeten afleggen tegen Billy J. Kramer & the Dakotas. Die het couplet over de afwezigheid van de bezongene overslaat.
Meer hierover een volgende keer.
Trains and boats and planes are passing by
They mean a trip to Paris or Rome
For someone else, but not for me
The trains and the boats and planes
Took you away, away from me
We were so in love and high above
We had a star to wish upon wish
And dreams come true, but not for me
The trains and the boats and planes
Took you away, away from me
You are from another part of the world
You had to go back a while and then
You said you soon would return again
I’m waiting here like I promised to
I’m waiting here, but where are you?
Trains and boats and planes took you away
But every time I see them I pray
And if my prayer can cross the sea
The trains and the boats and planes
Will bring you back, back home to me
The trains and the boats and planes
Will bring you back, back home to me
Trains and boats and planes, Anita Harris, 1965