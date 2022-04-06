Treed uit mijn brein in de trein

Eigenlijk wilde ik andere omissies in de Alternatieve Top 2000 aan de orde stellen en toen kwam ik er achter dat de Who er ook al niet in voorkomen. Dat is toch ook wel verbazend. Het is niet ongedaan te maken. En met My generation, waaraan ik altijd een grondige hekel heb gehad, kom ik niet aan als pleister op de wonde.

Deze beschrijving van een psychedelische ervaring in de trein van Londen naar Brighton wordt het nu.

Why should I care?

Why should I care?

Girls of fifteen

Sexually knowing

The ushers are sniffing

Eau-de-cologning

The seats are seductive

Celibate sitting

Pretty girls digging

Prettier women

Magically bored

On a quiet street corner

Free frustration

In our minds and our toes

Quiet storm water

M-m-my generation

Uppers and downers

Either way blood flows

Inside outside, leave me alone

Inside outside, nowhere is home

Inside outside, where have I been?

Out of my brain on the 5:15

Out of my brain on the train

Out of my brain on the train

A raft in the quarry

Slowly sinking

Back of a lorry

Holy hitching

Dreadfully sorry

Apple scrumping

Born in a war

Birthday punching

He man drag

In the glittering ballroom

Gravely outrageous

In my high heel shoes

Tightly undone

Know what they’re showing

Sadly ecstatic

That their heroes are news

Inside outside, leave me alone

Inside outside, nowhere is home

Inside outside, where have I been?

Out of my brain on the 5:15

Out of my brain on the train

Out of my brain on the train, on the train

I’m out of my brain

Out of my brain on the train

Here it comes

Out of my brain, on the train, on the train

Out of my brain on the train

Why should I care?

Why should I care?



5:15, 1973

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Andy Potter, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12959599