Treed uit mijn brein in de trein

Eigenlijk wilde ik andere omissies in de Alternatieve Top 2000 aan de orde stellen en toen kwam ik er achter dat de Who er ook al niet in voorkomen. Dat is toch ook wel verbazend. Het is niet ongedaan te maken. En met My generation, waaraan ik altijd een grondige hekel heb gehad, kom ik niet aan als pleister op de wonde.
Deze beschrijving van een psychedelische ervaring in de trein van Londen naar Brighton wordt het nu.
Why should I care?
Why should I care?
Girls of fifteen
Sexually knowing
The ushers are sniffing
Eau-de-cologning
The seats are seductive
Celibate sitting
Pretty girls digging
Prettier women
Magically bored
On a quiet street corner
Free frustration
In our minds and our toes
Quiet storm water
M-m-my generation
Uppers and downers
Either way blood flows
Inside outside, leave me alone
Inside outside, nowhere is home
Inside outside, where have I been?
Out of my brain on the 5:15
Out of my brain on the train
Out of my brain on the train
A raft in the quarry
Slowly sinking
Back of a lorry
Holy hitching
Dreadfully sorry
Apple scrumping
Born in a war
Birthday punching
He man drag
In the glittering ballroom
Gravely outrageous
In my high heel shoes
Tightly undone
Know what they’re showing
Sadly ecstatic
That their heroes are news
Inside outside, leave me alone
Inside outside, nowhere is home
Inside outside, where have I been?
Out of my brain on the 5:15
Out of my brain on the train
Out of my brain on the train, on the train
I’m out of my brain
Out of my brain on the train
Here it comes
Out of my brain, on the train, on the train
Out of my brain on the train
Why should I care?
Why should I care?
5:15, 1973
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Andy Potter, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12959599