Stap uit je hoofd

In aansluiting op dit stuk denk ik de komende tijd de Fab Forty van Radio London van die zomer van 1967 af te struinen voor wat u toen gemist heeft en nu ook niet kent. Aftrap met de American Breed – is het psychedelisch? Het is voor de hit waarmee ze bekend zijn geworden (waar niets mis mee is overigens).

You gotta get out of your head

You gotta step out of your mind

You gotta be able to bend your brain

If you wanna get on in this world

And you’ve got to be just a little insane

If you wanna get on in this world

Do your living in a comic book

Be a Superman or a Captain Hook

Ah-ah-ah … yeah!

Ah-ah-ah … yeah!

You gotta get out of your head

You gotta step out of your mind

You gotta be able to blow your cool

If you wanna get on in this world

You can’t be afraid to be some kind of fool

If you wanna get on in this world

Do your living in a crazy dream

Be a hero on a movie screen

Ah-ah-ah … yeah!

Ah-ah-ah … yeah!

You gotta get out of your head

You gotta step out of your mind

Jump jump, out of your head

Step step, out of your mind

Jump jump, out of your head

Step step, out of your mind

Jump jump, out of your head

Step step, out of your mind

Jump jump, out of your head

Step step, out of your mind



Step out of your mind

De band zou onder de naam Rufus Chaka Khan als vocalist(e) krijgen, maar dat lag in de toekomst.

