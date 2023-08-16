Stap uit je hoofd

In aansluiting op dit stuk denk ik de komende tijd de Fab Forty van Radio London van die zomer van 1967 af te struinen voor wat u toen gemist heeft en nu ook niet kent. Aftrap met de American Breed – is het psychedelisch? Het is voor de hit waarmee ze bekend zijn geworden (waar niets mis mee is overigens).
You gotta get out of your head
You gotta step out of your mind
You gotta be able to bend your brain
If you wanna get on in this world
And you’ve got to be just a little insane
If you wanna get on in this world
Do your living in a comic book
Be a Superman or a Captain Hook
Ah-ah-ah … yeah!
Ah-ah-ah … yeah!
You gotta get out of your head
You gotta step out of your mind
You gotta be able to blow your cool
If you wanna get on in this world
You can’t be afraid to be some kind of fool
If you wanna get on in this world
Do your living in a crazy dream
Be a hero on a movie screen
Ah-ah-ah … yeah!
Ah-ah-ah … yeah!
You gotta get out of your head
You gotta step out of your mind
Jump jump, out of your head
Step step, out of your mind
Jump jump, out of your head
Step step, out of your mind
Jump jump, out of your head
Step step, out of your mind
Jump jump, out of your head
Step step, out of your mind
Step out of your mind
De band zou onder de naam Rufus Chaka Khan als vocalist(e) krijgen, maar dat lag in de toekomst.
