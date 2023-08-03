Soulklassieker du jour: Border Song (Holy Moses)

Elton John wordt vaak gezien als een muzikale clown, maar zijn vroege werk heeft de tand des tijds heel wat beter doorstaan dan het werk van menige ‘hippe’ tijdgenoot. Deze prachtige gospelversie van John’s Border Song door Aretha Franklin is zelfs nog beter dan het al ijzersterke origineel. De tekst is van Bernie Taupin, Elton John’s tekstschrijver. De introverte Taupin voelde zich in tegenstelling tot de flamboyante Elton John niet thuis in de Londense kunst- en muziekscene, en gaf daar in Border Song uitdrukking aan (Won’t you please excuse my frankness/But it’s not my cup of tea). In de handen van de Queen of Soul wordt de song een emotioneel pleidooi voor vrede en tolerantie.
[Verse 1]
Holy Moses, I have been removed
I have seen the spectre, he has been here too
Distant cousin from down the line
Brand of people who ain’t my kind
Holy Moses, I have been removed
[Verse 2]
Holy Moses, I have been deceived
Now the wind has changed direction, and I’ll have to leave
Won’t you please excuse my frankness
But it’s not my cup of tea
Holy Moses, I have been deceived
[Bridge]
I’m going back to the border where my affairs
My affairs ain’t abused
I can’t take any more bad water
Been poisoned from my head down to my shoes, oh
Holy Moses, I have been deceived
[Verse 3]
Holy Moses, let us live in peace
Let us strive to find a way to make all hatred cease
There’s a man over there, what’s his color? I don’t care
He’s my brother, let us live in peace, oh
He’s my brother, let us live in peace, oh
He’s my brother, let us, let us live in peace
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Atlantic Records(Life time: Published before 1978 without a copyright notice) – Original publication: Billboard MagazineImmediate source: page 7, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71697207