Soulklassieker du jour: Border Song (Holy Moses)

Elton John wordt vaak gezien als een muzikale clown, maar zijn vroege werk heeft de tand des tijds heel wat beter doorstaan dan het werk van menige ‘hippe’ tijdgenoot. Deze prachtige gospelversie van John’s Border Song door Aretha Franklin is zelfs nog beter dan het al ijzersterke origineel. De tekst is van Bernie Taupin, Elton John’s tekstschrijver. De introverte Taupin voelde zich in tegenstelling tot de flamboyante Elton John niet thuis in de Londense kunst- en muziekscene, en gaf daar in Border Song uitdrukking aan (Won’t you please excuse my frankness/But it’s not my cup of tea). In de handen van de Queen of Soul wordt de song een emotioneel pleidooi voor vrede en tolerantie.

[Verse 1]

Holy Moses, I have been removed

I have seen the spectre, he has been here too

Distant cousin from down the line

Brand of people who ain’t my kind

Holy Moses, I have been removed

[Verse 2]

Holy Moses, I have been deceived

Now the wind has changed direction, and I’ll have to leave

Won’t you please excuse my frankness

But it’s not my cup of tea

Holy Moses, I have been deceived

[Bridge]

I’m going back to the border where my affairs

My affairs ain’t abused

I can’t take any more bad water

Been poisoned from my head down to my shoes, oh

Holy Moses, I have been deceived

[Verse 3]

Holy Moses, let us live in peace

Let us strive to find a way to make all hatred cease

There’s a man over there, what’s his color? I don’t care

He’s my brother, let us live in peace, oh

He’s my brother, let us live in peace, oh

He’s my brother, let us, let us live in peace

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Atlantic Records(Life time: Published before 1978 without a copyright notice) – Original publication: Billboard MagazineImmediate source: page 7, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71697207