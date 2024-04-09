Socialistische klassieker du jour: Waiting for the Great Leap Forwards

Geschreven naar aanleiding van de grote verkiezingsoverwinning van Margaret Thatcher bij de parlementsverkiezingen van 1987. De Tories verloren weliswaar 21 zetels, maar behielden een uiterst comfortabele meerderheid van 102 zetels. Labour wist zich onder leiding van Neil Kinnock wat te herstellen van de catastrofale nederlaag in 1983, maar eindigde uiteindelijk toch op een straatlengte afstand van de Tories.
Voor links was de uitslag een regelrechte deceptie. Tot kort voor de verkiezingen leek Kinnock een reële kans te hebben de persoonlijk weinig populaire Thatcher te kloppen, maar de Tories wisten een paar blunders van Kinnock professioneel uit te buiten. Bovendien konden ze erop wijzen dat het aantal werklozen voor het eerst in lange tijd significant gedaald was.
Voor de eeuwige optimist Billy Bragg was de verkiezingsuitslag geen reden bij de pakken neer te gaan zitten: “…my way of owning up to the ambiguities of being a political pop star while stating clearly that I still believed in Sam Cooke’s promise that a change was gonna come”.
Labour zou aan de derde opeenvolgende verkiezingsnederlaag de conclusie verbinden dat men (nog) meer naar het centrum moest bewegen, Thatcher zou een paar jaar later struikelen over de invoering van de poll tax en vervangen worden door John Major.
It may have been Camelot for Jack and Jacqueline
But on the Che Guevara highway filling up with gasoline
Fidel Castro’s brother spies a rich lady who’s crying
Over luxury’s disappointment
So he walks over and he’s trying
To sympathise with her but he thinks that he should warn her
That the Third World is just around the corner.
In the Soviet Union a scientist is blinded
By the resumption of nuclear testing and he is reminded
That Dr Robert Oppenheimer’s optimism fell
At the first hurdle.
In the Cheese Pavilion and the only noise I hear
Is the sound of someone stacking chairs
And mopping up spilt beer
And someone asking questions and basking in the light
Of the fifteen fame-filled minutes of the fanzine writer.
Mixing pop and politics he asks me what the use is
I offer him embarrassment and my usual excuses
While looking down the corridor
Out to where the van is waiting
I’m looking for the Great Leap Forwards.
Jumble sales are organised and pamphlets have been posted
Even after closing time there’s still parties to be hosted
You can be active with the activists
Or sleep in with the sleepers
While you’re waiting for the Great Leap Forwards.
One leap forward, two leaps back
Will politics get me the sack?
Here comes the future and you can’t run from it
If you’ve got a blacklist I want to be on it.
It’s a mighty long way down rock ’n roll
From Top of the Pops to drawing the dole.
If no one seems to understand
Start your own revolution and cut out the middleman.
In a perfect world we’d all sing in tune
But this is reality so give me some room.
So join the struggle while you may
The Revolution is just a T-shirt away.
Waiting for the Great Leap Forwards
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Kinnock in 1984 samen met Den Uyl – By Rob Bogaerts / Anefo – http://proxy.handle.net/10648/ad3942ce-d0b4-102d-bcf8-003048976d84, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=73553196