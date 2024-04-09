Socialistische klassieker du jour: Waiting for the Great Leap Forwards

Geschreven naar aanleiding van de grote verkiezingsoverwinning van Margaret Thatcher bij de parlementsverkiezingen van 1987. De Tories verloren weliswaar 21 zetels, maar behielden een uiterst comfortabele meerderheid van 102 zetels. Labour wist zich onder leiding van Neil Kinnock wat te herstellen van de catastrofale nederlaag in 1983, maar eindigde uiteindelijk toch op een straatlengte afstand van de Tories.

Voor links was de uitslag een regelrechte deceptie. Tot kort voor de verkiezingen leek Kinnock een reële kans te hebben de persoonlijk weinig populaire Thatcher te kloppen, maar de Tories wisten een paar blunders van Kinnock professioneel uit te buiten. Bovendien konden ze erop wijzen dat het aantal werklozen voor het eerst in lange tijd significant gedaald was.

Voor de eeuwige optimist Billy Bragg was de verkiezingsuitslag geen reden bij de pakken neer te gaan zitten: “…my way of owning up to the ambiguities of being a political pop star while stating clearly that I still believed in Sam Cooke’s promise that a change was gonna come”.

Labour zou aan de derde opeenvolgende verkiezingsnederlaag de conclusie verbinden dat men (nog) meer naar het centrum moest bewegen, Thatcher zou een paar jaar later struikelen over de invoering van de poll tax en vervangen worden door John Major.

It may have been Camelot for Jack and Jacqueline

But on the Che Guevara highway filling up with gasoline

Fidel Castro’s brother spies a rich lady who’s crying

Over luxury’s disappointment

So he walks over and he’s trying

To sympathise with her but he thinks that he should warn her

That the Third World is just around the corner.

In the Soviet Union a scientist is blinded

By the resumption of nuclear testing and he is reminded

That Dr Robert Oppenheimer’s optimism fell

At the first hurdle.

In the Cheese Pavilion and the only noise I hear

Is the sound of someone stacking chairs

And mopping up spilt beer

And someone asking questions and basking in the light

Of the fifteen fame-filled minutes of the fanzine writer.

Mixing pop and politics he asks me what the use is

I offer him embarrassment and my usual excuses

While looking down the corridor

Out to where the van is waiting

I’m looking for the Great Leap Forwards.

Jumble sales are organised and pamphlets have been posted

Even after closing time there’s still parties to be hosted

You can be active with the activists

Or sleep in with the sleepers

While you’re waiting for the Great Leap Forwards.

One leap forward, two leaps back

Will politics get me the sack?

Here comes the future and you can’t run from it

If you’ve got a blacklist I want to be on it.

It’s a mighty long way down rock ’n roll

From Top of the Pops to drawing the dole.

If no one seems to understand

Start your own revolution and cut out the middleman.

In a perfect world we’d all sing in tune

But this is reality so give me some room.

So join the struggle while you may

The Revolution is just a T-shirt away.

Waiting for the Great Leap Forwards

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Kinnock in 1984 samen met Den Uyl – By Rob Bogaerts / Anefo – http://proxy.handle.net/10648/ad3942ce-d0b4-102d-bcf8-003048976d84, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=73553196