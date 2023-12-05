Sag nie du gehst den letzten Weg

De tekst van “Zog nit keyn mol” – ook bekend alls het Partisanenlied – werd in 1943 geschreven door Hirsch Glick, een bewoner van het ghetto van Wilnius, de hoofdstad van Litouwen. De melodie is iets ouder en werd in 1936 geschreven door de Russische broers Dmitri en Daniil Pokrass. De song werd al snel hét strijdlied van (linkse) Joodse verzetsbewegingen in Oost-Europa.

Glick wist in oktober 1943 te ontsnappen uit het ghetto, maar werd al snel weer opgepakt en afgevoerd naar een concentratiekamp in Estland. In juli 1944 wist Glick nogmaals te ontsnappen. Daarna heeft niemand ooit nog iets van hem gehoord. Vermoedelijk is hij in augustus 1944 opnieuw opgepakt door de nazi’s en vervolgens vermoord.

Zog nit keyn mol, az du geyst dem letstn veg,

Khotsh himlen blayene farshteln bloye teg.

Kumen vet nokh undzer oysgebenkte sho,

S’vet a poyk ton undzer trot: mir zaynen do!

Fun grinem palmenland biz vaysn land fun shney,

Mir kumen on mit undzer payn, mit undzer vey,

Un vu gefaln s’iz a shprits fun undzer blut,

Shprotsn vet dort undzer gvure, undzer mut!

S’vet di morgnzun bagildn undz dem haynt,

Un der nekhtn vet farshvindn mit dem faynt,

Nor oyb farzamen vet di zun in dem kayor –

Vi a parol zol geyn dos lid fun dor tsu dor.

Dos lid geshribn iz mit blut, un nit mit blay,

S’iz nit keyn lidl fun a foygl oyf der fray,

Dos hot a folk tsvishn falndike vent

Dos lid gezungen mit naganes in di hent.

To zog nit keyn mol, az du geyst dem letstn veg,

Khotsh himlen blayene farshteln bloye teg.

Kumen vet nokh undzer oysgebenkte sho –

S’vet a poyk ton undzer trot: mir zaynen do!

Never say that you’re going your last way

Although the skies filled with lead cover blue days

Our promised hour will soon come

Our marching steps ring out: ‘We are here!’

From green lands of palm to lands with white snow

We come with our pain and our woes

And from where a spurt of our blood falls

Will sprout our strength and our courage

Today the morning sun will accompany us

And the night will fade away with the enemy

But if the sun waits to rise

Like a password this song will go from generation to generation

This song is written with blood and not with [pencil] lead

It’s not a tune sung by birds in the wild

This song was sung by people amidst collapsing walls

Sung with pistols[4] in their hands

So never say that you’re going your last way

Although the skies filled with lead cover blue days

Our promised hour will soon come

Our marching steps ring out: ‘We are here’!

