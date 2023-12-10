Reconstructie Alternatieve top-2000: nrs. 1920-1901

1920. Life on Mars? – Seu Jorge
1919. Lonely soul – U.N.K.L.E. feat. Richard Ashcroft
1918. Dark and long – dark train – Underworld
1917. Bucket rider – Polyrock
1916. Is Vic there? – Department S
1915. Guerrilas in the mist – Consolidated
1914. Gonna fix you good (every time you’re bad) – Little Anthony and the Imperials
1913. Sastanàqqàm – Tinariwen
1912. With this ring – The Platters
1911. Tende – Les filles de Illighadad
1910. There is – Dells
1909. Five o’clock world – The Vogues
1908. Be young, be foolish, be happy – The Tams
1907. moments – drea the vibe dealer. Hiervan is geen filmpje beschikbaar, derhalve
1906. The country hall of fame – Hank Locklin
1905. Do it any way you wanna – People’s Choice
1904. New Big Prinz – The Fall
1903. Hey – Pixies
1902. Widecombe fair – Show of hands
1901. thatness and thereness – Ryuichi Sakamoto
