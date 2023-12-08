Reconstructie Alternatieve top-2000: 1960-1941

1960. The road – Emmylou Harris
1959. Falling at your feet – Daniel Lanois
1958. Brutal hearts – Bedouin Sopundclash
1957. All the king’s horses – Robert Plant
1956. Come in from the cold- Joni Mitchell
1955. Here comes a regular – Dayna Kurtz
1954. Rebeka Rivkeleh – Olga Avigail Mieleszczuk
1953. Pajarillo Barranqueño – Tish Hinojosa
1952. Kiko and the Lavender Moon – Los Lobos
1951. Son ar chistr – Alan Stivvell
1950. I’m thinking tonight of my blue eyes – Carter family
1949. Bull-doze blues – Henry Thomas
1948. The flood – Tony Joe White
1947. Allons danser, Colinda – Jimmy C. Newman
1946. Jole blonde – Clifton Chenier
1945. I feel lucky – Mary Chapin Carpenter
1944. Who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf? – Jimmy Smith
1943. Refaghat – Googoosh & Martik
1942.Watermelon man – Mongo Santamaria
1941. The red rooster – Howlin’ Wolf
1940. The psychedelic warlords (disappear in smoke) – Hawkwind
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door C. Kuhl / www.chriskuhl.com/music. nl:Gebruiker:Ckuhl – Photograph originally uploaded on the Dutch Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1369713