Reconstructie Alternatieve top-2000: 1960-1941

1960. The road – Emmylou Harris



1959. Falling at your feet – Daniel Lanois

1958. Brutal hearts – Bedouin Sopundclash



1957. All the king’s horses – Robert Plant

1956. Come in from the cold- Joni Mitchell



1955. Here comes a regular – Dayna Kurtz

1954. Rebeka Rivkeleh – Olga Avigail Mieleszczuk



1953. Pajarillo Barranqueño – Tish Hinojosa

1952. Kiko and the Lavender Moon – Los Lobos



1951. Son ar chistr – Alan Stivvell

1950. I’m thinking tonight of my blue eyes – Carter family



1949. Bull-doze blues – Henry Thomas

1948. The flood – Tony Joe White



1947. Allons danser, Colinda – Jimmy C. Newman

1946. Jole blonde – Clifton Chenier



1945. I feel lucky – Mary Chapin Carpenter

1944. Who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf? – Jimmy Smith



1943. Refaghat – Googoosh & Martik

1942.Watermelon man – Mongo Santamaria



1941. The red rooster – Howlin’ Wolf

1940. The psychedelic warlords (disappear in smoke) – Hawkwind

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door C. Kuhl / www.chriskuhl.com/music. nl:Gebruiker:Ckuhl – Photograph originally uploaded on the Dutch Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1369713