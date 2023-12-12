Reconstructie Alternatieve Top-2000: 1880-1861

1880. Putain putain – TC Matic
!879. Could uou be the one? – HÜsker Dü
1878. (We don’t need that) Fascist groove thing – Heaven 17
1877, Firth of Fifth – Genesis
1876, Where there’s a will – The Pop Group
1875. Was there anything I could do? – Go-Betweens
1874. Junkyard – Birthday Party
1873. Stigmata – Ministry
1872. Biotech is Godzilla – Sepultura
1871. Mindstream – Meat Beat Manifesto
1870. Info Freako – Jesus Jones
1869. But if you go – MC500 ft. Jesus
1868. World destruction – Timezone, John Lydon, Afrika Bambaataa
1867. Dust my broom – Elmore James
1866. People get ready – Impressions
1865. And no more shall we part – Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
1864. Tear stained eye – Son Volt
1863. Fireball (Mutant Disco Edit) – Alan Vega
1862. Dance – Suicide
1861. Liveable shit – Sleaford Mods
