Punkklassiekers du jour: I’m So Bored With The USA & Complete Control

Vandaag 45 jaar geleden verscheen het debuutalbum van The Clash, wat mij betreft het met afstand beste punkalbum ooit. Uiteraard laten we dat niet onopgemerkt voorbijgaan. Hieronder de favorieten van de redactie. Nou ja: van twee van hen. Redacteur Laurent (Genesis, Yes) heeft ooit vaag iets van The Clash gehoord, maar herinnert zich uitsluitend dat hij het helemaal niks vond. Niet echt een verrassend standpunt, maar beleefdheidshalve hebben we het toch even gevraagd.
Arnold’s favoriet: I’m So Bored With The USA, een tirade tegen Amerikaans (cultureel) imperialisme. De song begon het leven ooit als een tirade tegen Mick Jones’ toenmalige vriendin, maar Strummer en manager Bernie Rhodes vonden dat wel wat magertjes voor een band die zichzelf uitdrukkelijk profileerde als socialistisch. Vandaar.
