Punkklassiekers du jour: I’m So Bored With The USA & Complete Control

Vandaag 45 jaar geleden verscheen het debuutalbum van The Clash, wat mij betreft het met afstand beste punkalbum ooit. Uiteraard laten we dat niet onopgemerkt voorbijgaan. Hieronder de favorieten van de redactie. Nou ja: van twee van hen. Redacteur Laurent (Genesis, Yes) heeft ooit vaag iets van The Clash gehoord, maar herinnert zich uitsluitend dat hij het helemaal niks vond. Niet echt een verrassend standpunt, maar beleefdheidshalve hebben we het toch even gevraagd.

Arnold’s favoriet: I’m So Bored With The USA, een tirade tegen Amerikaans (cultureel) imperialisme. De song begon het leven ooit als een tirade tegen Mick Jones’ toenmalige vriendin, maar Strummer en manager Bernie Rhodes vonden dat wel wat magertjes voor een band die zichzelf uitdrukkelijk profileerde als socialistisch. Vandaar.

Yankee soldier

He wanna shoot some skag

He met it in Cambodia

But now he can’t afford a bag

Yankee dollar talk

To the dictator of the world

In fact it’s giving orders

And they can’t afford to miss a word [Chorus]

I’m so bored with the U.S.A

I’m so bored with the U.S.A

But what can I do? [Verse 2]

Yankee detectives

Are always on the TV

Because killers in America

Work seven days a week

Never mind the stars and stripes

Let’s play the Watergate Tapes

I’ll salute the New Wave

And I hope nobody escapes

[Chorus]

I’m so bored with the U.S.A

I’m so bored with the U.S.A

But what can I do? [Chorus]

I’m so bored with the U.S.A

I’m so bored with the U.S.A

But what can I do? [Chorus]

I’m so bored with the U.S.A

I’m so bored with the U.S.A

I’m so bored with the U.S.A

But what can I do? [Outro]

Move up Starsky

For the C.I.A

Suck on Kojak

For the U.S.A

Complete Control is alleen terug te vinden op de Amerikaanse persing van The Clash. Opnieuw een tirade, dit keer tegen platenmaatschappij CBS, die tegen de wens van de band Remote Control op single had uitgebracht. Bernie Rhodes krijgt ook nog even een trap in de ballen. Strummer in ’91: “Bernie had a meeting in The Ship in Soho after the Anarchy Tour. He said he wanted complete control…I came out of the club with Paul collapsing on the pavement in hysterics at those words”.



They said, “Release ‘Remote Control'”

But we didn’t want it on the label

They said, “Fly to Amsterdam”

The people laughed, but the press went mad[Chorus 1: Joe Strummer]

Oh, someone’s really smart

Oh, complete control, yeah that’s a laugh [Verse 2: Joe Strummer]

On the last tour my mates they couldn’t get in

I’d open up the back door but they’d get run out again

And at every hotel we was a’met by the law

Come for the party, come to make sure[Chorus 2: Joe Strummer]

Oh, have we done something wrong?

Oh, complete control, even over this song [Guitar Solo: Joe Strummer]

You're my guitar hero

You’re my guitar hero

[Verse 3: Joe Strummer]

They said we’d be artistically free

When we signed that bit of paper

They meant “Let’s make a lots of money

And worry about it later” [Chorus 3: Joe Strummer]

Oh, I’ll never understand

Oh, complete control, let me see your other hand[Bridge: Joe Strummer]

I don’t trust you, so why should you trust me?

Huh?

All over the news spread fast

They’re dirty, they’re filthy, they ain’t a’gonna last [Outro 1: Joe Strummer, (Mick Jones)]

(Total)

This is Joe Public speaking

(C-O-N control)

I’m controlled in the body, I’m controlled in the mind

(Total)

This is the punk rockers (Control)

We’re controlled in the price of the hardest drugs (C-O-N control)

We can find

[Bridge]

(Total, C-O-N control)

(Total)

Parent control

(C-O-N control)[Outro 3: Joe Strummer, (Mick Jones)]

We gotta work it up and bring it up and fight it and write it

(C-O-N control)

That means you

I kick it, I fight it, I get it out, write it

(C-O-N control)

I gotta kick it

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20132947